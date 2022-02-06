Weekends are fun and the joyous occasion turns into a delicious fare if you have some good food alongside. So, on a weekend, while you sit back and relax with your family and friends, you can help yourself with some drool-worthy chicken pulao. We have curated a list of seven chicken pulao recipes that would give a refreshing twist to your regular weekend meal. These rice-based dishes are drool-worthy. Imagine digging in flavourful rice accompanied by chicken and a range of spices. Sounds enticing, right?





Check out these 7 chicken pulao recipes that you can make on a weekend:

This dish is sure to satiate everyone seated at your dinner table. After all, you can't go wrong with chicken seekh kabab combined with pulao. The biggest benefit is that you can utilise leftover chicken seekh kebab pieces to make this pulao.

This is yet another rich, aromatic rice dish that can be easily made with the ingredients available in your kitchen. This heavenly preparation has pieces of chicken thighs covered in a bunch of spices and rice. It is cooked in desi ghee and is can impress any chicken lover out there.

Well, we wouldn't suggest you serve this when you are hosting a party or treating guests, but this is the best dish to rustle up when you want to make a comforting meal for yourself at home fast. If you are an ardent chicken lover, it's not difficult to find leftover chicken curry in your refrigerator. Use that and make this lip-smacking pulao in just 20 minutes.

The name itself is enough to suggest the level of indulgence and high taste quotient this dish brings along. Mughlai is all things royal and tasty, and, as such, this recipe will never leave anyone disappointed. Rice and the goodness of chicken cooked in spices along with dry fruits like cashews, pistachios and raisins — it can't get better.

This is an easy, hassle-free recipe that would leave you craving for more. For this, all you need to do is devote 30 minutes of your time. Here, chicken is cooked with vegetables and masala. Drizzle a spoonful of ghee on top before serving.

Kashmiri yakhni pulao can be a great option for family gatherings or when you are hosting a dinner party. This Kashmiri rice dish will surely impress your loved ones. For this, you need to boil chicken along with a cloth potli that carries all the whole spices.

If you don't want to spend much time or effort in the kitchen creating something elaborate, try this. This chicken pulao can be your go-to option for any meal you plan. Just make sure you prepare this and serve hot topped with fresh coriander leaves.





Try making any of these chicken pulao dishes on a weekend. We're sure they will enhance your weekend culinary experience.