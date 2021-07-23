All of us have different ways of showing love - some believe in flamboyant expressions, while some like to keep it a hush-hush affair. But things take an interesting turn if you are trying to confess your love but don't really want to spell it outright. Usually, in a situation like this, we will get innovative and find ways of saying it without really saying it. How, you ask? Zomato India recently came up with an innovative idea to do the same. Zomato took to Twitter to share their way of expressing love - and obviously, it had something to do with food. Take a look:







As soon as the tweet went live people started pouring in their similar suggestions and experiences.





Twitter users from all over the country took the opportunity to fill in on their ways of expressing their love with food - from different states came in different suggestions and soon the variety ranged from Kerala parottas to momo, dabeli, and kathi roll and more.







It didn't take a lot of time for the coffee lovers to come looking for their part of the spotlight too.







With every passing hour the comments keep getting more varied and delicious. This love for food has left us salivating and we can't wait to get our hands on every single delicacy mentioned in the comments.





What food do you relate to the most when we say 'love'? Let us know in the comments below.