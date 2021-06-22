International Yoga day is annually celebrated on June 21. Every year, social media gets flooded with images and messages dedicated to this special day. While some people post about the importance of yoga in daily life, others share glimpses of how they celebrated the day by practising yoga or organising yoga sessions. Amidst all such posts, this year we came across a tweet that many of us could relate to. Food delivery app Zomato took to its Twitter handle on Monday (June 21) to share a Yoga Day-special tweet, where they explained how chhole bhature can further lead to 'shavasana'. For the unversed, 'shavasana' is a posture where people lie down straight to relax their nerves and mind, mostly after a yoga session.





Along with a picture of a scrumptious plate of chhole bhature, Zomato wrote, "no trainer can get you in shavasana better than (chhole bhature)." Much relatable, right? Check out the tweet here:





Also Read: Zomato Starts Emergency Feature For COVID Food Delivery, Twitter Approves











Zomato's witty humour instantly won the internet, with people reacting to the post with emojis and funny comments.





A Twitter user named Ashish Mishra shared an image of him lying on a couch and wrote alongside, "@zomato this picture is taken after I received your meal Shallow pan of food".





Also Read: Craving Home-Style Food? Zomato Rolls Out Mini Menu To Deliver 'Ghar Jaisa Khana'







"Nothing can beat Puranpoli," another tweet read. A third user commented, "Wow what a coincidence. I just tweeted about Shavasana too!"





Several other Twitter users shared images of their favourite foods in the comments section and mentioned that these dishes help them get into a shavasana pose. Check out the comments here:





















