We all know how important it is to include protein in our diet. Whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, a small amount of protein is a must-have in all meals. To achieve this, many of us try to incorporate protein-rich foods like eggs, meat, lentils etc. into our daily diet. No doubt they prove to be beneficial for our health, but did you know that consuming excess protein can work negatively on our body? Yes, you heard that right. As with most things in life, too much of a good thing is not always good, and so is the case with protein too. Below, we'll be sharing five potential side effects of eating too much protein that you should be aware of.

Can Too Much Protein Be Harmful? 4 Side Effects You Need To Know:

1. Weight Gain

Eating protein can help you lose weight, but only when consumed within limits. Consuming an excess of it can lead to weight gain, as it is usually stored as fat. According to a study published in the Clinical Nutrition Journal, higher total protein intake among a group of Mediterranean people was significantly associated with a greater risk of weight gain when protein replaced carbohydrates.

2. Constipation

A high-protein diet doesn't itself cause constipation. However, if you're not having a sufficient amount of fibre along with it, you're likely to feel constipated. A study published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed that a lack of fibre in children's diets increased their risk of constipation. So, make sure to have some fibre along with protein.

3. Kidney Damage

Another side effect of excessive protein consumption is that it can lead to kidney damage. A study by the NIH states that high dietary protein intake can cause intraglomerular hypertension, which may result in kidney hyperfiltration. Those who already have pre-existing kidney issues should be even more mindful of their protein consumption.

4. Heart Disease

An NIH study of 42,237 Swedish women, 30 to 49 years of age, showed that a high-protein diet was associated with a higher risk of death from cardiovascular causes. So, while protein is good for your health, you must consume it within limits to protect your heart health. Consuming excess of it can lead to heart-related problems and even heart failure.

Now that you know the side effects of protein, make sure to consume it in moderation to reap its maximum benefits.