We all know how crucial it is to incorporate protein into our daily meals. It helps build and repair our tissues and muscles, giving us overall strength. To ensure we're consuming a sufficient amount, many of us rely on protein powders, shakes, and other supplements. Additionally, we make a conscious effort to include protein-rich foods such as eggs, meat, yoghurt, and cheese in our diet. Sure, it is beneficial for our health, but did you know that eating too much protein can be harmful? When consumed in excess, it can lead to various health problems and even accelerate ageing. Yes, you read that right. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share how your protein obsession could be the reason behind your accelerated ageing.

What Happens If You Eat Too Much Protein? Here's What Lovneet Batra Revealed:

According to Lovneet, relying too much on protein powders and animal-based protein can trigger glycation - a process that hardens tissues, leading to wrinkles, joint stiffness, and oxidative stress. Not only that, but it can also disrupt your metabolism by creating a protein imbalance in the body, potentially increasing insulin resistance and inflammation. She further emphasises that excessive use of protein shakes can overload the body with artificial sweeteners and preservatives. So, while protein is essential in your diet, it's important to be mindful of how much you consume.

So, What Is The Right Way To Consume Protein?

Now that you know excessive protein consumption can be harmful, what is the right way to eat it? Batra says that one should first determine how much protein their body actually needs. This means calculating the grams per kilogram of body weight, which varies depending on how physically active you are. She further recommends opting for plant-based proteins that are alkaline in nature over animal-based proteins. These include lentils, quinoa, tofu, nuts, and seeds. Additionally, she suggests balancing these protein sources with foods rich in antioxidants, such as fresh fruits and vegetables high in vitamins C and E. Lovneet also highlights the importance of using protein strategically, choosing clean, whole-food protein sources instead of relying on powders daily.

Check out the full video below:

Common Signs You're Not Getting Enough Protein:

Hair, skin, and nail problems

Muscle weakness and fatigue

Fatty liver

Increased appetite and cravings

Delayed wound healing

Increased susceptibility to infections

So, the next time you reach for a source of protein, keep these tips in mind!