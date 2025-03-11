Protein is one of the most essential nutrients that our body needs. Without it, our cells would not grow and repair, leading to various health issues. This is why it is essential to consume protein-rich foods and drinks on a regular basis. However, what we often overlook in our pursuit of adequate protein is that there are two distinct types of protein sources: complete and incomplete. Both types offer different benefits, and understanding their unique contributions is crucial. Are you also unsure about what makes them different? Read on to find out!

Also Read: 8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Protein - And How To Fix It

What Is A Complete Protein Food?

Foods labelled as a complete source of protein signify that they contain all nine essential amino acids. For the unversed, amino acids are the building blocks of protein, and something that the body cannot produce on its own. Great sources of complete protein include meat, eggs, poultry, fish, milk, yogurt, cheese, soy products, and some plant-based foods like quinoa and buckwheat.

What Is An Incomplete Protein Food?

Unlike a complete protein food, incomplete protein foods lack one or more of the nine essential amino acids. Most incomplete protein sources come from plants, such as lentils and grains. While they are not a complete protein, you can combine them with another incomplete protein to create a complete one.

Photo Credit: iStock

How Much Protein Do You Really Need Daily?

Now that you know the difference between complete and incomplete protein, let's understand how much protein our body really needs. According to nutritionist Deepti Jain, "The adult RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance) for protein is 0.8 to one gram per kilogram of weight, also depending on the kind of physical activities you have in your routine." However, it's best to always consult an expert to understand the amount of protein dosage you need.

Eating Protein Or Drinking Protein: What's Better?

According to Jain, both eating and drinking protein can help you meet your requirement, but eating it is slightly better. She says that consuming foods through natural sources offers more vitamins, minerals, and fibre. On the other hand, drinking protein, mainly in the form of a protein shake, may not be beneficial for everyone. So, while both are good, opt for the one that is more suitable to your personal needs.

Also Read: 5 Protein Mistakes Women Make That Could Be Sabotaging Their Health Goals





Protein is essential for our body, but it's also important to be mindful of the type you consume. For protein-rich recipes, click here.