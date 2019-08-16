Monsoon Diet: 5 Fruits You Should Eat To Boost Your Immunity This Season

Fruits for immunity

When it pours, we instantly get a hankering for some lip-smacking pakoras or samosas with spicy chutney. These fried foods surely taste great with a hot cup of tea, but they also wreak havoc on our digestive system. Monsoon is that time of the year when our bodies become vulnerable to infections and water-borne diseases like malaria and cholera. Still rain water collected for a long time anywhere becomes a breeding ground for bacteria to grow. Even though monsoon is a great time to enjoy, you should also take care of your health and make efforts to build your immunity to protect yourself from various health problems including cold, cough and stomach issues. Consuming foods with high antioxidant value and nutrients that boost immunity could help in a big way.





Here are 5 fruits that you must eat during monsoons to keep healthy:

1.Jamun

Jamun or black plum loads up on nutrients like vitamins, potassium and iron, which keep the body fit and healthy. Jamun is rich in fibre and keeps a check on sudden blood sugar spikes, making for an excellent food for diabetics during monsoons.





2.Cherry

Cherry is known for its anti-carcinogenic properties that help in lowering cholesterol level and also keeping the blood pressure level in check. Cherry is particularly rich in potassium and antioxidants, which boost the body's ability to steer clear from common infections.





3.Pomegranate

Pomegranate seeds are delicious pearls of wellness, especially rich in B-vitamins and folate that help in blood circulation by development of red blood cells. This fruit is known to be effective in dealing with serious ailments like hypertension and heart issues.





4.Papaya

Papaya contains a special enzyme called papain that helps in easy digestion of foods by keeping the digestive tract heathy. Papaya is also highly rich in Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that builds immunity of the body and also looks after skin and hair health.





5.Peach

Peach is a low-calorie fruit that aids weight loss. It is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C and carotenes – all the nutrients come together to promote a healthy, infection-free body.





Make sure to include these fruit in your daily diet by eating them raw or juicing them or including them in salads, smoothies, yogurts or desserts. Even if you don't like the taste of any of these fruits, there are numerous ways of consuming them. Tread through this bumpy rainy season without any worry of falling ill by following a nutrient-rich diet.














