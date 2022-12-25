The last two years have helped us put a plenty of things into perspective - our health being one such instance. Today, health and nourishment are our main focus and we try to keep no room for errors. From diet to our lifestyle - we plan everything mindfully to prevent risks of several types of diseases. In fact, health experts suggest having a set morning ritual to kick-start the day. This helps us add a note of goodness to the day. There are so many healthy drinks to feed your empty stomach right at the break of the day. From a glass of hot water with lemon juice to herbs and seeds infused drinks - there are plenty of options to make your choice. But one factor that remains common for all these drinks is - these healthy beverages will benefit you in more than one way.

What Is Detox Water | Detox Water Benefits:

Over the years, detox water has gained a fair share of popularity in the world of health and fitness. It is a drink prepared by infusing fruits, vegetables, spices and herbs in plan water, for hours (preferably, overnight). Detox water helps preventing toxic overload and major health problems. Toxic intake which is not excreted properly may can cause bloating, gas, headache, constipation, fatigue, nausea and more.





The idea of adding detox water to your diet has been becoming immensely popular. Photo: iStock

Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Drinking Detox Water:

Promote Weight Loss:

Detox drinks offer a major boost to your metabolism, thus aiding weight loss.

Improves Digestion:

Detox drinks provide your digestive system with healthy nutrients and serve as a great laxative agent to ease your digestive functioning.

Boost Immunity:

As mentioned earlier, detox water helps improve metabolism and digestion. These factors further boost gut health and promote immunity.

Aid Liver Function:

Various lifestyle habits are known to work against our liver health. Detox drinks filter out toxins and purify blood, further aiding our overall liver health.

Boost Health Skin:

Detox water helps reduce the signs of ageing by flushing out toxins, purifying blood and cleansing overall body.

How To Make Detox Water:

If you scroll through the internet, you will find a range of detox water recipes, leaving you completely confused. Fret not, we are here to help you. We found you some expert-suggested detox water recipes that are simple and help promote digestion, boost immunity, aid weight loss, add natural glow to the skin and more. These detox water recipes are shared by celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra on her Instagram handle nutrition.by.lovneet. Find the recipes below.





5 Detox Water Recipes - Suggested By Nutritionist Lovneet Batra:

1. Coriander Water:

Soak coriander seeds overnight in a glass of water and have it empty stomach the next morning.





Or, boil coriander seeds in water for 10 minutes, cool and drink.

2. Jeera Water:

Soak a teaspoon of jeera in a glass of water overnight and drink it as soon as you wake up, on an empty stomach.

3. Strawberry And Lemon Water:

Add the strawberry and lemon in a glass jar, leave it for three-four hours for the flavours to seep into the water. Keep drinking on the water throughout the day.

4. Cucumber-Mint-Ginger-Lemon Water:

Add water in a jug and put all the ingredients in it. Mix everything together, close the lid and leave for minimum four hours (preferably, overnight). Strain the infused water and enjoy.

5. Apple-Cinnamon Infused Water:

Fill a glass jar with chunks of apple. Add one cinnamon stick in the jar and add water. Let it sit and allow the ingredients to infuse. Sip and enjoy.





Add these healthy drinks to your healthy diet rituals and aid overall health. But always remember, "having too much of detox water that contain diuretics can increase your risk of becoming dehydrated and experiencing low electrolyte levels," states Lovneet Batra. Hence, we suggest consulting an expert before making any change in your lifestyle.





Eat healthy, stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.