The festive season comes with a lot of joy, enthusiasm, and of course, some indulging food. Let's admit, we all had enough of our favourite food in the last few weeks. Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, and more, these festivals were all about greasy food, plenty of mithai and more. All these foods can really hamper your health, especially if you are on a weight loss diet. Hence, flushing out the toxins after indulging in greasy food is of utmost importance. A diet plan that is focused on cleansing the body from the inside can be a powerful tool to rejuvenate ourselves and get rid of all that we ate in the past festivals.





Having said that, here we bring you a list of 5 desi detox drinks that are just perfect to prepare your body for all the festivals that are just round the corner and also to flush out toxins of the past few festivals. Take a look.

Here're 5 Desi Detox Drinks That May Help Boost Your Metabolism:

1. Detox Haldi Tea - Our Recommendation

Let's start the list with this one. Turmeric is known worldwide for its health-benefitting properties. This tea is a perfect combination of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients - turmeric and ginger. Find the recipe here.

2. Saunf Water

Saunf infused with water may speed up the metabolism, especially when it is consumed on an empty stomach. This forces your body to metabolize food more quickly and efficiently. So, it is advisable to have a glass of saunf water to kick-start the morning. Read here.

3. Two Ingredients Jeera Water

Cumin Seeds is one Indian spice that is rich in antioxidants; it further helps in flushing out all the toxins from the body and acts as a deep body cleanser. Find the recipe here.

4. Spiced Detox Water

This one, right here is a mix of all the spices. Cumin seeds, fennel seeds and more such ingredients. To make this, all you need to do is soak 1 tsp of cumin seeds, 1 tsp of fennel seeds and 1 tsp of carom seeds in 1/2 litre water, mix it well and let it sit overnight. Make sure it is covered well. Drink it first thing in the morning. Read about it here.

5. Pink Salt-Ginger Detox Water

Lastly, we bring you a detox water made with pink salt and ginger (adrak). This drink is sure to refresh your mind and soul with its piquant and refreshing taste. Find the recipe here.





So, get ready for the festivals! Have any of these drinks daily and let us know the results in the comments below.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



