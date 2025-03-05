Sound sleep is essential for our daily mental and physical recovery. However, sleep disturbances can lead to a decline in sleep quality, resulting in the risk of multiple health problems. A recent review published in the Journal of Food Science identified five different food categories that can help promote good sleep. All these foods are linked to better gut health, which helps promote better sleep as well. A healthy gut microbiome can be achieved by including these foods in your daily diet.

Here Are 5 Food Groups For Better Sleep Quality And Improved Gut Health:

1. Probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms that have health benefits when consumed, generally by improving or restoring the gut microbiota. A study investigated the effects of probiotics at 200 mg/day for 4 weeks in 40 healthy participants and found significant improvements in sleep quality.





Foods with probiotics include:

yoghurt

miso

tempeh

soy beverages

buttermilk

fermented milk

2. Prebiotics

Our gastrointestinal tracts contain about 100 trillion microorganisms, known as the gut microbiome. Prebiotics are types of fibre that feed your friendly gut bacteria. A healthy gut is linked to good sleep. The review identified a study which reported that dietary prebiotic and bioactive milk fractions improved NREM and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep.





Foods with prebiotics include:

garlic

onions

bananas

soybeans

asparagus

wheat

cereals

breads

3. Synbiotics

Synbiotics are a combination of probiotics and prebiotics that work together to improve gut health. In a study involving female patients with fibromyalgia (a chronic condition that causes sleep issues), synbiotic supplementation was associated with an increase in sleep duration.





Researchers have developed many synbiotic dairy products such as:

yoghurt

different types of cheese

ice cream

yoghurt-based drinks

fermented skim milk

4. Postbiotics

Postbiotics are inactivated microorganisms or their components that contribute to gut health and overall health. They are produced when beneficial gut bacteria metabolize prebiotics or probiotic components. Studies have found that postbiotics are associated with improvements in waking quality, improved sleep quality, reduced sleep latency, and increased slow-wave sleep.





According to Harvard Health, you can increase the amount of useful postbiotics in your system by increasing your intake of fermented foods, such as kefir, tempeh, and kimchi.

5. Fermented Foods

Fermented foods are preserved using an age-old process that boosts the food's shelf life, nutritional value and gives a dose of healthful probiotics. A study investigated the effects of fermented milk on sleep among young adults facing academic exam stress. Over 11 weeks, participants consuming fermented milk maintained stable sleep quality, as evidenced by improved morning alertness and preserved deep sleep stages.





Top fermented foods you can add to your diet include:

kimchi

kombucha

sauerkraut

yoghurt

miso

cheese

sourdough

Include these nourishing foods in your daily diet for improved sleep quality.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.