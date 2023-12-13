Turmeric, a lovely spice commonly found in Indian kitchens, has been a part of Ayurveda and cooking traditions for a long time. Its role isn't just about giving dishes a nice colour; it also brings various health benefits. During the winter season, people often include turmeric in different recipes to make the most of its advantages. Now, have you heard about Amba Haldi? It's a bit more beneficial than regular turmeric. There are some health perks of using Amba turmeric in winter that you might not be aware of. But before we dive into those, let's understand a bit more about the basics of turmeric.





So, What Is Amba Turmeric?

Amba turmeric, also known as Mango Ginger, is the turbocharged version of your regular turmeric. It looks a bit like ginger but packs a unique punch in taste and aroma. Why is it making waves? Well, apart from being longer and leaner than its yellow sibling, Amba turmeric boasts antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, it has a slightly bitter kick that sets it apart. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains the benefits of Amba Haldi, saying, "Turmeric or Haldi is an important spice in Indian cooking, adding a nice yellow colour to dishes and offering various health benefits."





Why Should You Add Amba Turmeric To Your Diet? 5 Health Benefits Of Amba Turmeric:

1. Swelling? Not Anymore!

Amba turmeric is loaded with nutrients that do wonders for reducing inflammation. Say goodbye to joint pain and hello to faster wound healing. Its anti-inflammatory powers might just be your secret weapon against chronic diseases. Nutritionist Lovneet explains, "Curcumin mitigates inflammation and oxidative stress by down-regulating the activity of cyclooxygenase-2, lipoxygenase and inducible NOS enzymes, lowering CRP, and inhibiting the production of inflammatory cytokines. This helps in reducing joint pain and swelling."





2. Immunity Boost, Anyone?

Are winter blues weakening your immunity? Amba turmeric to the rescue! With anti-allergic properties that rival superheroes, it's your shield against the common cold and pesky coughs. Winter, bring it on!





3. Happy Tummy, Happy You!

Got stomach gripes? Amba turmeric is your go-to solution. From gas troubles to indigestion, this golden wonder keeps your digestion game strong. A happy stomach equals a happy you!





4. Pain, Pain, Go Away!

Essential oils and curcumin in Amba turmeric join forces to bid farewell to pain. Chronic pain? Not when this spice superhero is in your corner. Relief is just a scoop away.





5. Cholesterol, Take a Back Seat!

Worried about cholesterol levels? Amba turmeric's got your back. Its extract packs a punch, helping you maintain a healthy balance and keep those cholesterol levels in check. As per nutritionist Lovneet Batra, "Turmeric extracts have its potential effect on cholesterol levels, which may be due to decreased cholesterol uptake in the intestines and increased conversion of cholesterol to bile acids in the liver."





How To Consume Amba Turmeric







Some opt for the chutney or pickle route, but we say, why not go all in? Mix it with milk for a health-packed potion that works its magic from the inside out. The healing properties of Amba turmeric will have you feeling like a superhero in no time.











Now that you're in the know about Amba turmeric's superpowers, the ball's in your court. How will you let this golden spice elevate your culinary and wellness game? The choice is yours!





