These days, people are jumping on all sorts of trendy beverages, looking to boost both body and soul. One drink that's been making a splash, especially among health and wellness fans, is ghee tea. If you're active on social media, you've probably seen this sensation praised for its taste and benefits. Ghee, celebrated for its many advantages, has been a cornerstone of Ayurveda for centuries. The Caraka Samhita even includes it as one of the 11 essential foods for daily consumption. So, what's the hype about mixing it with regular black tea? Let's dive in.





Why Ghee Tea Is Winning Hearts (And Taste Buds) | Health Benefits Of Ghee Tea:

1. Boosts Energy Fast

Feeling sluggish and in need of a pick-me-up? Ghee tea might just be your new best friend. Nutritionist Rupali Datta says that ghee's healthy fats provide a steady stream of energy throughout the day. These fats keep you full, so you can skip those pesky snack cravings and stay energized longer.

2. Perfect for Low Appetite

Struggling with a lack of appetite? Ghee tea could be a game-changer. It's high in calories, which means it gives you a quick energy boost without much effort, helping those with little hunger to get the calories they need, according to Datta.

3. Helps With Digestion

Dealing with constipation or digestive issues? Ghee tea might help. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora points out that black tea with ghee acts as a natural laxative. Ghee's butyric acid smooths out digestion, easing your gut and keeping things moving.

4. Gives You Glowing Skin

Want radiant, youthful skin? Ghee tea could be your secret weapon. Regular consumption can nourish your skin from the inside out, thanks to ghee's rich vitamins A, D, E, and K. These nutrients hydrate and rejuvenate your skin, making it look fresh and smooth.

5. Keeps Blood Sugar in Check

Kickstart your day with a cup of ghee tea to keep your blood sugar levels steady. Unlike sugary drinks, ghee tea has minimal impact on blood sugar spikes. This simple swap can help balance your energy and curb cravings throughout the day.

How Often Should You Sip Ghee Tea?

While this beverage has "tea" as its base, nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests you should consume ghee tea frequently. Ghee is packed with antioxidants that can benefit your body, but it is also packed with fat calories that can impact your overall health. If you have no health problems, then the expert suggests consuming this drink once or twice a week.





What Is The Best Time To Consume Ghee Tea?

For a quick energy boost, Datta recommends sipping ghee tea early in the morning. It's perfect for breaking your overnight fast. If you're an evening exerciser, having it before your workout can provide a smooth energy flow for your session.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.