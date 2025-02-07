Women experience significant changes in their bodies throughout their lives. From puberty and adulthood to pregnancy and menopause, each stage brings different challenges for the body. While you can't fully avoid them, you can surely reduce their effects. How? By incorporating the right types of foods into your diet. Yes, the kinds of foods you eat on a daily basis make a huge difference in your overall health. Spices, in particular, have some amazing benefits to offer for women's health. From preventing menstrual cramps to maintaining hormonal balance and more, they can transform your health in more ways than one. Recently, Ayurvedic health coach Dr Dimple Jangda took to her Instagram handle to share five essential spices every woman should have in her diet daily.

Photo Credit: iStock

Which Spices Offer The Most Benefits For Women's Health?

According to Dimple, several spices can benefit women's health. These include:

1. Coriander Seeds

Coriander (dhania) seeds have antioxidant properties, which reduce oxidative stress in the body. They also possess anti-inflammatory properties, aiding in reducing aches and pains. Additionally, coriander seeds are carminative, improving digestive health and preventing issues like gas, bloating, and flatulence.

2. Carom Seeds

Dr Jangda explains that carom (ajwain) seeds have antimicrobial properties, making them excellent for boosting immunity and fighting common diseases like colds and coughs. Regular consumption can also reduce menstrual cramps and pain.

3. Fennel Seeds

Fennel (saunf) seeds are rich in phytoestrogens, balancing a woman's hormonal health. Like coriander seeds, they are carminative, aiding in digestive health. Regular consumption reduces issues like bloating and gas.

How To Incorporate These Spices Into Your Daily Diet?

Dr Jangda suggests exciting ways to incorporate coriander seeds, carom seeds, and fennel seeds into your diet:





1. Coriander seeds: Boil them in water to make tea, consume them on an empty stomach, or make chutney or juice.

2. Carom seeds: Consume on an empty stomach with salt, make tea, or sprinkle into dough while making rotis and parathas.

3. Fennel seeds: Chew raw before and after meals or make tea.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Foods Should Women Avoid For Better Health?

While incorporating these spices, avoid certain foods, including:

Processed foods

Sugary foods

Unhealthy fats

Excessive caffeine and alcohol, which can disrupt hormonal balance and digestive health.

Knowing what to eat and avoid can transform your health. Incorporate these spices into your diet to stay fit and healthy.