A perfectly stirred cocktail bursting with flavours is what you need to impress a gin-enthusiast. This clear distilled spirit derives its flavours from juniper berries and other botanical ingredients, making it one of the most versatile base spirits. While many people enjoy the classic combination of gin and tonic water, others like to experiment with ingredients to add a fruity twist. Whether it's a cranberry gin fizz or an elderflower spritz, the possibilities for gin experimentation are endless. But did you know, having gin in moderate amount can have some health benefits too? Surprised? From improving digestion to promoting weight loss, a glass of gin can do wonders! Let's look into some science-backed health benefits of gin.

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Gin You Should Be Aware Of:

1. Improves Digestion

Juniper berries, natural botanicals found in gin, is known to make for a great digestive aid. According to a 2019 review in Heliyon, they stimulate the production of digestive enzymes and effectively break down food. This further help promote a healthy gut and reduce other stomach-related issues such as gas and bloating.

2. Promotes Weight Loss

Gin has fewer calories as compared to other alcoholic beverages, making it a healthier choice for those watching their weight. According to a USDA data, a standard glass of gin typically contains around 97 calories, although this can vary depending on the brand and other components of your drink. It is also important to note that one must avoid adding sweeteners or syrups to enjoy the benefits properly.

3. Has Anti-Inflammatory Properties

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), juniper berries, found in gin, have flavnoids and polyphenols that work as anti-inflammatory properties and prevent free radical damages in the body. Several other studies also suggest that drinking gin can help reduce joint pain and alleviate symptoms of arthritis.

4. May Help You Live Longer

Did you know that consuming gin may help you live longer? A 2019 review in Heliyon found anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties in juniper berries that may potentially help you live longer. The study further claims that gin may help improve blood flow and remove toxins from the blood.

5. Beneficial For Skin

Moderate consumption of gin has also been shown to be beneficial for the skin. A 2018 study in Industrial Crops and Products found that the essential oils in juniper berries have some anti-ageing properties, which can help prevent the skin from fine lines and wrinkles. So, pour yourself a glass of gin and say goodbye to skin problems!







Consider choosing gin without hesitation the next time you intend to have a drink. However, it's important to have it in moderation and within recommended guidelines to enjoy its health benefits to the fullest. Excessive intake of gin can significantly affect your blood sugar levels, leading to potential liver damage. Additionally, you may also end up feeling dehydrated. Always remember, excess of everything is bad!





Disclaimer: Our content is provided for informational purposes only and in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. The article is not intended to promote or encourage the consumption of alcohol in any form. We urge our readers to drink responsibly and in moderation. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.