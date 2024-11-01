Oral hygiene is crucial for maintaining healthy teeth, gums, and mouth. While some of us are quite diligent about it, others may not give it as much importance. If you fall into the latter category, you may have faced some dental problems at some point. These could manifest as cavities or other symptoms such as a dry mouth and cracked lips. Although these issues may seem trivial, we often ignore them. However, you'll be surprised to know that your mouth can reveal a lot of hidden secrets about your health. Recently, dietitian Manpreet Kalra took to Instagram to share five things our mouths may indicate about our health.

Oral Health: Here Are 5 Things That Your Mouth May Be Telling You About Your Health:

1. Bleeding Of Gums

Have your gums been bleeding a lot lately? According to Manpreet, this could be a sign of a vitamin C deficiency. When you do not have sufficient vitamin C in your diet, your gums can become inflamed, resulting in bleeding. To avoid this, she recommends enriching your diet with vitamin C-rich fruits such as oranges, kiwis, and lemons.

2. Foul Smell

Most of us assume that a foul smell in the mouth is a result of improper oral hygiene. While it surely contributes to the odour, it could also indicate underlying health issues. The nutritionist shares that a foul smell may also occur if you have toxicity in your body. You can prevent this by consuming detoxifying foods such as leafy greens, garlic, and turmeric.

3. White Coating On Tongue

Another common oral problem is a white coating on the tongue. If you've been noticing it for some time, this could be your body's way of indicating a health problem. Manpreet says that a white coating on the tongue could be a sign of an overworked liver. She recommends combatting this issue by making a liver detoxifying smoothie featuring cucumber, apple, mint leaves, and more.

4. Dry Lips

Soft and plump lips are something that we all desire. However, the opposite - dry and cracked lips - can be our worst nightmare. While dry lips are usually caused by dehydration or weather conditions, they could also indicate a more serious problem. According to Manpreet, dry lips may result from an omega-3 deficiency. To prevent this, she suggests sipping chia seed water every day around 11 a.m

5. Dry Mouth

A dry mouth is a condition in which your mouth doesn't have enough saliva to keep it moist. While inadequate water intake is the main reason for this, it could also be due to an imbalance in sugar levels. Yes, you heard that right. The nutritionist recommends starting your day with methi seed tea to prevent a dry mouth, as methi is great for keeping blood sugar levels under control.

Have you been experiencing any of these signs? If so, ensure you take the right steps to avoid developing a more serious health issue.