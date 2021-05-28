It is a well-known fact that a balanced diet is essential for good health and overall well-being. And vitamins top the list of nutrients that are required by our body. One vitamin, in particular, is often discussed widely for its several benefits and that is vitamin C. Not only is it a great antioxidant, but it is also known to have multiple benefits for the skin. Additionally, regular intake of vitamin C helps in enhancing the quality of collagen and teeth health. It also helps in increasing the strength of tissue connectivity in our bones. It serves as a great immunity booster as well.





However, our bodies cannot produce or store vitamin C. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the food you eat is rich in vitamins. This should not be difficult as it is found in a variety of fruits and vegetables. We have curated a list of vitamin C rich food items you can include in our diet right away.

Here Are 5 Vitamin C Rich Superfoods To Include In Your Diet:

1. Oranges





No surprises here. Beautiful, juicy and delicious, orange tops this list. One medium-sized orange contains 120 milligrams of vitamin C. So if you have one serving of this fruit, you are already taking the first step towards giving your body the daily required amount of vitamin C. Oranges are also good sources of potassium and fibre. You can incorporate it into your daily menu in the form of this simple shake.

(Also Read: 9 Fruits And Vegetables That Have More Vitamin C Than Orange)

When it comes to Vitamin C, orange is a no-brainer.

2. Strawberries





Sweet and juicy, strawberries are rich in vitamin C. One cup of strawberry halves contains nearly 90 mg of the vitamin. Also a great source of fibre and magnesium, strawberries make for an excellent snack. You can easily add strawberries to your parfait, oatmeal, milkshake, or cereal. You can also try this smoothie recipe that is perfect for the summers.





3. Tomatoes





It is well-known that tomatoes are a good source of vitamin C, making them the perfect vegetable to add to your daily diet. Additionally, it is also rich in vitamin A and is loaded with antioxidants, making it good for the heart. We recommended that you try this rich soup for a healthy dose of nutrients.





(Also Read: This Easy And Healthy Tomato Soup Recipe Is Just For Your Daily Vitamin C Fix!)

Tomatoes contain good amounts of antioxidants and vitamins. Photo: iStock

4. Lemons





One raw lemon, including the peel, carries approximately 83 mg of vitamin C. That's a lot, given that the daily amount recommended for adults is 65 to 90 milligrams. Lemons also act as an antioxidant, making them a must-have on the menu. Try this quick recipe for a fresh dose of vitamin C.





5. Capsicum





Green bell pepper or capsicum is a very good source of vitamin C, along with potassium and other nutrients. You can use the versatile ingredient in Indian and continental cuisine for a good boost of nutrients. And this special dish features capsicum in all its glory.





(Also Read: Here're 7 Benefits Of Having Vitamin C-Rich Foods)

Include capsicum in the diet for abundant Vitamin C. Photo: iStock

Tell us which superfood is going to be first on your list of must-haves.