The thyroid gland is the most crucial yet most overlooked gland in our body. This butterfly-shaped gland is located in our neck and plays a key role in maintaining overall health. It helps boost metabolism, digestive health, bone health and even regulates energy functions. While thyroid issues cannot be reversed, the good news is that they can be managed by eating the right types of foods. And no, you don't have to rely on medications or fancy superfoods to do so. Within our kitchens lie numerous foods that can be game-changers for your thyroid health. Recently, hormone coach Poornima Peri took to her Instagram handle to share six desi superfoods that may boost your thyroid health naturally.

What Are The Symptoms Of Thyroid?

Constant fatigue

Unexplained weight gain

Slower-than-usual heart rate

Feeling sensitive to cold

Dry skin and coarse hair

Feeling depressed

Here Are 6 Desi Superfoods That May Heal Your Thyroid Naturally:

1. Moringa

Moringa (drumstick) has several health benefits to offer, including managing thyroid issues. According to the expert, moringa is packed with iron and antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and support thyroid hormone production. You can add it to your salads, smoothies or even stews like sambar.

2. Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil

The type of cooking oil you use is also of great importance when trying to manage thyroid. Poornima recommends opting for cold-pressed coconut oil as it boosts metabolism, supports energy, helps with dry skin and sluggish digestion. So, if you've been using any other type of oil, consider swapping it with this one today itself!

3. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb that has been consumed in India since time immemorial. It turns out that ashwagandha can also help manage your thyroid disorder. The hormone coach explains that ashwagandha is a magical adaptogen that balances cortisol and supports the thyroid-adrenal connection. However, the herb may not be effective for those who have hyperthyroidism.

4. Amla

Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla is considered excellent for thyroid health due to its rich nutrient profile. It is rich in vitamin C, supports immune health, gut healing, and detoxification, which is crucial for hormonal balance. Poornima suggests you can eat amla in the form of a pickle, chutney or candy.

5. Jeera

The expert also recommends including jeera in your diet to manage thyroid naturally. What makes it so great? It's because jeera aids in better nutrient absorption and promotes digestive health. This is essential for converting thyroid hormones properly. The best way to reap its benefits is by making jeera water at home.

6. Haldi

Another desi superfood that can work wonders for thyroid health is haldi. This golden spice is known to reduce inflammation in the body and support liver function, which helps in converting T4 to active T3 thyroid hormone. Peri suggests making turmeric water and consuming it first thing in the morning.

So, if you wish to manage your thyroid naturally, make sure to incorporate these desi foods into your diet. Stay fit and healthy!