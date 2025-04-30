Have you ever walked into a room and completely forgotten why you were there? Or found yourself staring blankly at your screen, struggling to string together a simple sentence? That clouded, sluggish feeling is commonly known as brain fog. While it is not a medical condition, it is an all-too-familiar issue for many of us in today's busy world. Brain fog is often triggered by stress, poor sleep, or a lack of essential nutrients. You are not alone—brain fog affects more people than you might think. But here's the good news: what you eat can play a huge role in improving your brain function. If you're tired of battling brain fog, keep reading for some expert-backed advice.





Which Micronutrients Can Help Tackle Brain Fog?

According to dietitian Manpreet Kalra, including specific micronutrients in your daily diet can help improve brain health and manage brain fog. Here's a list of what you need to include:

1. Vitamin D

Vitamin D plays a key role in reducing inflammation and boosting brain health. It's easy to get more of it through sun-dried mushrooms or regular sun exposure.

2. Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids help strengthen the membranes of brain cells, which is essential for keeping your brain sharp and free of fog. Add walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds to your diet for a good source of omega-3.

3. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is vital for supporting nerve function and preventing brain fog. You can easily get this nutrient from milk, dairy products, and even fermented foods like idli and dosa.

4. Magnesium

Magnesium helps reduce oxidative stress in the brain and is crucial for overall brain health. You can get your magnesium from pumpkin seeds, almonds, and bananas.

5. Zinc

Zinc helps improve brain signalling, making it easier to focus and clear brain fog. Chickpeas, spinach, and broccoli are great sources of zinc.

6. Iron

Iron helps carry oxygen to your brain, so it is an essential nutrient for brain function. You can boost your iron intake by eating aliv seeds, beetroot, and pomegranate.

5 Foods To Avoid For Better Brain Health

Now that you know which foods can support your brain, let's take a look at what you should steer clear of to keep your brain functioning at its best.

1. Cakes, Pastries, And White Bread

While it's hard to resist a delicious slice of chocolate cake or a soft loaf of bread, these foods can harm your brain health. With a high glycemic index, they cause blood sugar spikes followed by crashes, leaving your brain craving more energy.

2. Foods Rich In Salt

Too much salt in your diet can harm your cognitive abilities. Excessive salt causes brain inflammation, which can interfere with memory and concentration.

3. Soda And Sugary Drinks

We all enjoy a fizzy drink from time to time, but sugary drinks can increase your blood sugar levels, leading to a crash that makes it harder to focus.

4. Coffee

While coffee can give you a quick energy boost, drinking too much can leave you feeling anxious and jittery. For some, even a small amount of coffee can trigger feelings of anxiety.

5. Energy Drinks

Energy drinks may seem like a quick fix to fight fatigue, but they are often packed with caffeine, which can dehydrate you and cause a dip in energy levels and mood.





So, if you want to keep your brain sharp and your energy high, make sure to eat well and avoid these brain-draining foods!