How To Follow Keto Diet The Right Way? Expert Reveals

Ketogenic Diet: Here's a lowdown on what the diet actually entails.

Off lately, Keto diet has become a huge hit. The diet's success in managing weight - and thus, keeping blood sugar in control, as well as keeping cardiac risk factors at bay - has made it one of the most popular weight-loss diets. Our body gets its energy by burning sugar that is derived from carbohydrates, that is, glycogen. When the body runs low on sugar during a heavy workout it enters into starvation mode. When this happens, the body starts saving up its remaining reserves of sugar and starts burning fat for energy (fat reserve stored in adipose tissue). Then the body enters ketosis, a state in which your body burns fat rather than sugar for energy.





Ketogenic Diet involves a large portion of the energy in your body coming from fats.





Keto Diet Macros:

60-75% Fat





15-30% Protein





5-10% Carbs





Keto Diet:

If you are planning to follow the Ketogenic diet, it is essential to understand a few facts about it:

Ketogenic Diet (or Keto Diet) is not just another diet form. You don't have to be in the state of ketosis forever. Adopting a ketogenic diet doesn't mean that you have to deprive yourself. If you eat high-processed sugary food and refined carbohydrates (simple carbs), you will have to ease it.

You should eliminate the C. R. A. P. = Carbohydrates, Refined Sugars, Artificial Foods, Processed Foods. Start by eliminating refined sugars and processed carbohydrates (such as bread, pasta, sugary drinks, energy bars, cereals, alcohol, sweets etc.).





This doesn't mean you can never have your favourite food again in the future! Once the diet is past the adaptation phase and the body has started burning fats, you can start experimenting with Keto versions of the food that you like the most.





The adaptation phase can be difficult and indicates how the person was eating before which can also lead to headaches, fatigue, and withdrawal for some people. So, don't forget to take it easy.





Ketogenic diet needs to be adapted to, slowly.





Keto Diet: Here Are 6 Keto Diet Tips That Will Help You To Eat Keto The Right Way:

If you are following the Keto diet and are able to succeed without any hiccups, then you should continue with the diet. But if you feel unwell, then it might be time to re-evaluate.





1. Listen To Your Body Needs





Some people incorporate dairy into their Keto journey while others do not. Your body will eventually send you signals as to how it reacts to certain food items.





2. Upgrade The Quality Of Nutrients





Consume healthy anti-inflammatory fats and organic produce as a source of high-value protein.





3. Changing Lifestyle Habits





To reap maximum benefits, it is important to stick to your eating plan and follow a healthy lifestyle. This includes regular exercise, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep and eliminating stress.





Ketogenic diet also requires good amount of exercise.

4. The body doesn't ride only on ketones but also depends on electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium. As sodium is lost during ketosis, the kidneys respond by reabsorbing more sodium while excreting more potassium into the urine. Hence, it is essential to incorporate food rich in potassium like bananas.





Signs of not having enough potassium in the diet:





Severe headache

Fatigue (both physically and mentally)

Fluid retention

Irritability

Insomnia

Heart palpitations

High blood pressure

Dehydration

Constipation

Muscle and leg cramps

Muscle weakness and aches

Nausea, bloating, and stomach cramps

5. When glucose is converted to glycogen inside the liver, it bonds with water, resulting in a more 'hydrated' body. It is always important to note that fat does not bond with water. During the state of ketosis, the body will not absorb as much water so the body will be less hydrated. Hence, it is important to be hydrated while following a keto diet.





Hydration is key during keto diet.





6. Lastly, remember that the Keto diet plan limits your food options and is harder to sustain for the long-term. Once you have achieved your desired weight, you don't have to stick to Keto diet.





About Author: Vasudha Gupta is a Clinical Nutrition Specialist and founder of Calorie Pod Nutrition. She works with an integrative approach of nutrition and enables sustainable weight loss. She completed her Post Graduate Diploma from Young Men's Christian organization and a certificate course on Healthy Eating from Harvard University.





