The weekend is over, meaning, it's time to pull up your socks and get set for a busy week ahead. In between a busy schedule, spending hours in your kitchen seems like a luxury. Hence, during the weekdays most of us prefer going for food options that are hassle-free and quick to make. But that doesn't mean you compromise on taste! If you ask us, we go for smart alternatives for our favourite dishes that can be prepared in very less time. One such instance is chana masala. A staple in North Indian cuisine, chana masala is made of chickpea (or chana), boiled and cooked in spicy gravy. You can pair it with roti, paratha, bhature and even simple rice to put together a wholesome lunch or dinner.

About Chana Masala: Are Chana Masala And Chole The Same?

Visit a North Indian household for a meal, you would find chana masala holding a constant spot on their menu. Also referred to as chole (or Pindi chole) at some places, this dish is traditionally made in a spicy onion-tomato-ginger-garlic gravy. However, the taste differs from place to place as per the customisation of spices. If you explore, you would find people making it without onion and garlic as well. Variations are many, but what often comes as a drawback is the time you need to make a classic North Indian chole. It is elaborate and requires multiple steps to follow, making people give second thought about putting it on their weekday menu. Fret not, we have got the perfect solution for your problem.

We have found some easy chana masala alternatives that can be prepared in less than half an hour. Sounds perfect? So, without further ado, let's take you through the recipes.

How To Make Chana Masala In Less Than 30 Minutes?

Recipe 1. Chana Tikka Masala:

Here, we get you the best of both worlds. Boiled chole/chana/chickpeas, cooked in tikka masala, makes it a perfect dish to savour. Besides the regular spices, the recipe also includes cashew nut paste for added creaminess. The best part is, you can cook the dish in about 15 minutes. You heard us! Click here for the recipe.

Recipe 2. Hara Chana Masala:

Have you ever tried making chana masala with cholia (or hara chana/ green chickpea)? If not, then you must give it a try soon. Besides hara chana, the recipe also includes potato, onion, tomato and some basic kitchen spices. This dish is more like bhurji made with cholia and aloo and tastes the best when paired with roti or paratha. Click here for the recipe.

Recipe 3. Chikar Chole:

To put it simply, chikar chole is a Punjabi home-style chana masala recipe that is relished with paratha and rice. Here, the chole remains a bit mushy and the gravy is prepared with boiled potato, tomato, onion, ginger, garlic and a range of spices. You can cook chikar chole in just 20 minutes. Click here for the recipe.

Now that you have these delicious recipes handy, we suggest, prepare them at home and enjoy a delicious meal even during the busy weekdays. And do let us know which one of the three recipes you liked the most.