There is no denying that after a heavy meal, you are usually left feeling uncomfortably full and bloated. And the desi remedy to this issue have always been ajwain and saunf water. Both the spices have been grandmother approved for digestive relief but that doesn't mean they work the same way. If you are someone who regularly suffers from digestive discomfort, let's find out what will work the best for you.





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Does Ajwain Water Help With Gut Problems After A Heavy Meal?

Many households use ajwain (carom seeds) as a home remedy for gas, indigestion and bloating after a meal. Nutritionist Rupali Datta has also recommends ajwain among the kitchen spices that may help when you have eaten too much and are feeling uncomfortable.

It is because ajwain contains thymol, a natural compound found in its essential oil. Researchers have studied ajwain-based preparations for digestive complaints, although that research does not specifically focus on drinking a glass of ajwain water.

A 2017 study published in the Avicenna Journal of Phytomedicine looked at 150 people with functional dyspepsia, a condition that causes symptoms such as bloating, fullness and stomach discomfort. The treatment used in the study was a combination of ajwain and celery, not ajwain water on its own.





After several weeks, participants reported improvements in symptoms including bloating, belching, nausea, fullness and feeling full too quickly while eating. However, the findings cannot be used as proof that a glass of ajwain water will provide the same relief after a heavy meal.





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Is Saunf Water Gentler On A Heavy Stomach?

Saunf, or fennel seeds, is another popular choice after a meal. Many people drink saunf water when they feel bloated or uncomfortable after eating. Nutritionist Manpreet Kaur has also mentioned it as one of the drinks that may help with post-meal bloating.





Fennel contains natural compounds such as anethole and has traditionally been used for digestive problems. However, there is limited research on whether drinking saunf water after a heavy meal directly helps with digestion or bloating.





There is some research on fennel-based treatments, but it is not the same as drinking a glass of saunf water after a meal. A 2020 study involving 381 patients recovering from abdominal surgery found that a heated fennel treatment was linked to less abdominal bloating and a quicker return of some digestive functions. However, the treatment was used in a hospital setting after surgery, so the findings cannot be directly compared to having saunf water after dinner.





When it comes to traditional use, ajwain is often chosen for gas, bloating and that heavy feeling after eating. Saunf, on the other hand, is seen as a milder option that many people like after a meal.





So, choose ajwain water or saunf water as per your health concerns.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.