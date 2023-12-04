Winter is upon us and right now, nothing feels better than staying tucked inside cozy blankets and enjoying warm and delicious foods. But the season also brings along its share of disadvantages, with slow digestion being one of the major concerns. This is why, you would often find yourself bloated or suffering of acidity after a meal. But fret not, the situation can easily be averted. How you ask? All you need to know is include some seasonal food ingredients in your diet wisely. One such super healthy ingredient is amla (Indian goosberry).

Also Read: Kitchen Hack: 5 Simple Tips To Store Amla For An Increased Shelf Life

Amla has long been used as a natural home remedy for combating various common ailments - from boosting skin and health to combating digestive issues. It is prized for its high nutritional value and medicinal properties, and is used in Indian meals in form of pickle, murabba and more. Here, we bring you another desi way to consume amla to aid digestive health. It's a simple two-ingredient digestive, made with amla and black salt.

Is Amla Good For Digestion? Can Amla Combat Acidity And Gas Formation In Gut?

Amla is a storehouse of nutrients including vitamin A, B, C, E, fibre, calcium, iron et al. According to the journal Antioxidants, the antioxidants in amla such as gallic acid, ascorbic acid and phenolic compounds help the body's immune systems and digestion process. Besides, it also helps stimulate the gastric juices responsible for accelerating digestion, absorption, and assimilation of food, and thus prevents acidity.

Also Read: Revive Your Energy Levels: Try This Simple Recipe For Amla Ginger Juice

Photo Credit: iStock



What Happens If You Eat Amla Everyday? Can You Eat Amla Daily For Digestion?

As mentioned, amla contains various essential nutrients that help regulate bowel movements and relieve digestion. This makes the ingredient perfect to include in your daily diet. But nothing is excess is good for health. So, it is better to eat everything in moderation to reap the benefits to the fullest. The best practice, however, is to consult an expert and understand the dosage that's good for you.

Amla For Digestion: How To Make 2-Ingredient Amla Digestive At Home?

The recipe is very simple. All you need for the same is a bowl of fresh amla and some black salt along.

- Start with washing the amla properly and pat it dry.

- The slice the fruit and deseed.

- Spread the sliced amla on a plate and sun dry.

- When half done, add some black salt and mix well.

- Let the amla slices dry up completely.

When the amla slices turn dry, store them in an airtight jar and have post-meal. Enjoy a good health, everyone!