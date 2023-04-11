Vitamin C helps improve our immune health, but that's not the only reason for its popularity. Its ability to help protect cells, boost metabolism and keep skin and hair healthy and nourished is also highly sought after. Additionally, vitamin C is water-soluble, which means that it can easily get washed away from your system, making it essential to consume it as often as possible to maintain a steady supply of this important nutrient. While many foods are rich in vitamin C, lemon is often associated with this nutrient due to its availability and popularity, even though it's not the richest source of vitamin C available. But did you know it is not the richest source available around?! In fact, oranges also don't make it to the list





Are you wondering what the richest source of vitamin C is? Well, let us spill the beans for you. Health experts consider the humble amla (Indian gooseberry) to be one of the richest sources of vitamin C, with at least five times more vitamin C than lemons and oranges. Let's delve into this further.

Amla Vs Lemon Vs Orange: Comparing Vitamin C Content:

USDA data reveals that 100 grams of lemon contain 53mg of vitamin C, while 100 grams of orange contains 53.2mg of vitamin C. In contrast, a 100-gram serving of amla is loaded with around 300mg of vitamin C, making it more than twice the daily recommended value for adults. For reference, the recommended daily intake of vitamin C for adult men is 90mg and for adult women is 75mg.

How Much Amla Can You Eat Per Day?

As per several reports, a person can consume one to two amla per day for overall nourishment. However, it is advised to consult an expert before incorporating it into your daily diet.





Health Benefits Of Amla: Why Is Amla Considered Good For Health?

In the last few years, amla has been in the news for all the right reasons. With other traditional herbs and spices, this fruit has also made a comeback in our lives. It is packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and several other essential nutrients, benefitting our overall health. Let's look into some of the major health benefits of amla.

Here are 5 Health Benefits Of Amla:

Flushes out toxins:

As mentioned earlier, amla is one of the richest sources of vitamin C - a powerful natural antioxidant. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, the antioxidant helps flush out toxins and protects you against free radical damage.

Boosts immunity:

Vitamin C in amla also helps support our immune health and treats seasonal cough and cold. It also helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Promotes digestion:

Ayurvedic expert Dr Ashutosh Gautam suggests that amla is alkaline in nature, which helps clear the overall system and promotes digestion and metabolism.

Promotes liver function:

Amla, being a potent source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, helps support liver function by flushing out harmful toxins from the body.

Aids skin and hair health:

The vitamin C and antioxidants in amla help promote strong and healthy hair and aid collagen production in the body. This further helps prevent the ageing process, giving the skin firmness and elasticity.





Amla Juice Recipe: How To Include Amla In Your Daily Diet?

From cooler to murabba, you can make a plethora of recipes with amla. But experts suggest that juicing the fruit is the best way to enjoy its benefits. All you need to do is mix 20 to 30ml amla juice in lukewarm water and add to your daily morning ritual, explains Dr Ashutosh Gautam.





