In the last few years, amla has been in the news for all the right reasons. With people growing more and more health conscious, indigenous foods and home remedies are making their way back into our lives - amla being one such food ingredient. Also known as Indian gooseberry, it is juicy, tarty and has been a part of traditional medical practice since time immemorial. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing house, amla is a storehouse of antioxidants, vitamin C, phenols, dietary fibre and more. You can have it as is or use it as a part of your herbal tea or smoothie for daily consumption. Amla shot is another healthy way to include the fruit in your everyday diet. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, it is widely available in the market and can also be made at home. "I don't believe in ready-made amla shot. Always make sure to have fresh. It hardly takes two minutes to prepare amla shot". But before jumping into the recipe, let's take a look at some health benefits of drinking amla shots.

Here're 6 Health Benefits Of Drinking Amla Shots - Health Experts Explain:

1. Boost Immunity:

Amla is a potent source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin C also helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, which play a crucial role in fighting infections and diseases. Besides, it contains anti-inflammatory properties as well, which also help support immune function.

2. Promote Liver Health:

Amla, being a potent source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, helps support liver function. This plays an important role in detoxifying the body and removing harmful toxins. A healthy liver can help support overall immune function.

Amla juice can support liver health too. Photo: iStock

3. Boost Digestion:

Amla may also help improve digestion and nutrient absorption, further promoting overall gut-health and immunity. A healthy digestive system helps prevent several issues including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), diarrhoea and stomach ulcer.

4. Prevent Hair Loss:

Amla is known to strengthen hair follicles, which in turn promotes hair growth. It contains essential fatty acids that nourish the hair follicles and help keep them healthy. The anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties in amla also help prevent dandruff.





You can add amla to your haircare regime in many different ways. Photo: iStock

5. Aid Skin Health:

The antioxidants in amla help flush out toxins and protect skin from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals may cause skin ageing, fine lines, wrinkles and more. The vitamin C content in skin helps in collagen production, giving the skin its elasticity and firmness. It also works as a natural moisturiser for your skin.

6. Aid Kidney Health:

Amla helps reduce oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress can damage the kidneys and lead to various kidney diseases. It can also help prevent the formation of kidney stones by reducing the levels of calcium in the urine. It also helps reduce inflammation in the kidney, promoting overall kidney health.

How To Make Amla Shots At Home:

Step 1. Grate two amlas.





Step 2. Take the grated amla in a cheese cloth.





Step 3. Squeeze the juice in a glass and drink up!

