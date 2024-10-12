This article sheds light on essential dietary measures for arthritis patients to manage inflammation and pain. So, what are you waiting for? Include these foods in your daily diet to improve your quality of life. Arthritis causes joint inflammation, pain, swelling, stiffness, and limited range of motion. It can affect individuals of all ages. There are different types of arthritis, so medication varies from patient to patient. Don't be surprised if your doctor tells you that you may have arthritis and advises further investigation without delay. Remember to consult the right doctor, and if you have any rheumatology issues, make sure to see a rheumatologist.

Follow the treatment guidelines recommended by your rheumatologist to achieve successful patient outcomes. From simple oral medications called DMARDs to specialised treatments like biological injections, all options are available in India. Don't hesitate to seek advice and start medication to manage symptoms such as swelling, pain, and inflammation. In addition to medication, arthritis patients should engage in regular exercise for at least 30 minutes, opt for low-impact activities, and avoid strenuous workouts. Furthermore, it is important for arthritis patients to focus on their diet as well.

Also Read: Avoiding Dairy? 6 Non-Dairy Dietary Additions For Stronger Bones

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are Some Diet Tips For Arthritis Patients:

They are recommended to follow an anti-inflammatory diet. Eating anti-inflammatory foods can help manage inflammation and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, stroke, cancer, and heart attacks. Choose foods like blueberries, cherries, spinach, kale, broccoli, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna. Avoid colas, sodas, chips, namkeens, fatty, processed, and fried foods, red meat, and adding extra ghee to every meal. Eat home-cooked food that is low in fat and carbohydrates, and contains a moderate amount of protein. Ensure you eat well and maintain an optimal weight, as obesity can put pressure on weight-bearing joints. Weight reduction helps lower the risk of osteoarthritis in the knees and hips, which is common in rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Cut down on sugar, as even jaggery and honey in excess are not good for your health. Additionally, take extra precautions if you have diabetes and avoid sugary treats. Use cooking oil that is free of trans fats and recommended by experts. If you have gout, it is important to consult your doctor to determine whether you need to follow a low-purine diet. Remember to consult a dietitian and follow a personalized diet plan - don't skip meals or overeat. Follow these essential tips to manage arthritis without complications. Those with arthritis should adopt healthy lifestyle choices to combat this debilitating condition. Arthritis patients must take great care to manage pain and inflammation and perform daily tasks without difficulty.

Also Read: 7 Magnesium-Rich Foods For Stronger Bones And Better Health

Photo Credit: iStock

About The Author: Dr. Shailaja Sabnis is a rheumatologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.