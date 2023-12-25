Once again, India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases with the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant. It becomes important to take preventive measures to safeguard your health, such as wearing a mask in public places, disinfecting your hands using soap and water or sanitiser, not sharing utensils, and so on. One important measure to boost your immunity is your diet. Dr Akshat Chadha, a Lifestyle Doctor, took to his Instagram handle to share simple yet effective 'ABCD' foods to add to your diet for good lung health.

'ABCD' Foods for Healthy and Strong Lungs

A - Apple, Amla:

Photo Credit: iStock

A study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that apples are excellent for lung health. The researchers found that former smokers with a diet high in tomatoes and fruits, especially apples, experienced a slower natural decline in lung function over a 10-year period. As for amla, several studies have shown that amla extract has strong anti-inflammatory effects as it is rich in tannins, polyphenols, flavonoids, gallic acid, and vitamin C.

B - Beetroot, Broccoli, and more:

Photo Credit: iStock

Beetroot is another healthy veggie for your lungs. A recent study published in the European Respiratory Journal found that beetroot juice supplements improve fitness in people with serious lung conditions.





Also Read: Try This Desi Tomato-Orange Juice To Boost Immunity





Broccoli is another gem in your vegetable basket. In a recent study, researchers from the Francis Crick Institute in London have found that molecules naturally found in broccoli can help the lungs to maintain a healthy barrier against viral and bacterial infection. Other healthy 'B' letter foods suggested by the doctor include bell pepper, black seed (kalonji), and bhopla (pumpkin).

C - Carrot, Cabbage:

Photo Credit: iStock

Red and crunchy carrots are a must for healthy lungs. A study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology found that current smokers who did not consume carrots showed a three-fold risk of developing lung cancer, compared with those who ate carrots more than once a week. Red cabbage is another healthy veggie for the lungs as it contains anthocyanins that can slow down lung function decline.

D - Dark Green Leafy Vegetables:

Photo Credit: iStock

If you aren't adding green leafy veggies to your plate, now is the time! Green leafy vegetables such as lettuce, spinach, Swiss chard, and mustard greens help to decrease your risk of cardiovascular disease and improve your overall lung health.





Also Read: JN.1 Covid Strain: 5 Winter Foods And Drinks To Boost Immunity Against Viral Attacks

Bonus Tips:

Along with eating the above-mentioned fruits and vegetables in your daily diet for healthy lungs, the doctor suggests starting your day with a glass of warm water. You can also add turmeric, ginger, or honey or all of these in your water. If not in the water, make sure to use these ingredients while cooking your meals, along with garlic. Lastly, add tulsi, thyme or oregano to your diet for healthier and stronger lungs.