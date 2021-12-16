When we talk of foods related to health and immunity, we instantly picture salads, boiled meats or vegetables juices. The common notion that prevails in our head is that healthy food is too boring or bland. So, it naturally comes as a shocker to many that healthy immunity boosting foods can be delicious too! Like the classic sweet and savoury Amla candy that we have grown up munching on. Yes, that must-have winter delight has many health benefits that we may be unaware of. Amla (Indian Gooseberry) is considered as one of the healthiest fruits to munch on, and is encouraged to be included in our daily diets no matter the season. However, the bittersweet flavour of the berry is not for everyone to like and presenting them in the form of these flavourful candies will ensure they are enjoyed thoroughly.

Amla has many health benefits

(Also read: Amla For Healthy Liver: 5 Interesting Ways To Consume Amla To Cleanse Liver Naturally)

Besides, making Amla candy at home ensures the best and most hygienic product that will last you for months to come. These Indian Gooseberries come loaded with Vitamin C which makes them an immunity-boosting ingredient. Along with this, amla is also considered great for overall sound health.

Health Benefits Of Amla:

1. Immunity Boosting:

Given its high content of Vitamin C, Amla is considered one of the most preferable immunity boosting berries. The need of Vitamin C has time and again been proved necessary, especially in the last couple of years. Speaking of which, health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora points out that "Proper hydration and consumption of vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables are the two most common ways to boost the immune system".





2. Help With Cold And Flu:

Having a better immunity system also means having better chances of fighting off cold or common flu caused due to the changing weather or other menial factors. Delhi based weight management expert Gargi Sharma also backs it and says, "Amla can be used to prepare home remedies for issues like cold, cough, mouth ulcers, constipation and acidity."

We can have Amla in a variety of ways

3. Amla For Digestion:

The humble berry can help boost metabolism and digestion too, it is known to clear your system and help in better gut functioning. According to Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, clinical operations and coordination manager at Baidyanath, "The alkaline nature of amla helps clear the system, strength gut health and balance metabolism."





(Also read: This Healthy Amla Juice May Help Speed Up Your Metabolism And Weight Loss)





Keeping all these points in mind, here is how you can make homemade Amla candy:

How To Make Homemade Amla Candy l Homemade Amla Candy Recipe:

The time taken to prepare Amla candy may be lengthy but the process is easy. The recipe requires just Amla and sugar and has not more than a couple of steps to the process. The major part of the recipe just includes waiting for the candy to be ready. All you need to do is boil Amla and make small pieces of it, soak the pieces in sugar, then dry the Amla pieces and store in an airtight container to consume.





Click here for the detailed recipe of Homemade Amla Candy





You may add powdered sugar or powdered spices in the end to make it taste just as sweet or savoury as you like. Try making this Amla candy at home and let us know if you liked it in the comments below.