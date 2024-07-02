Resisting sweet cravings can be difficult, especially when you are forced to avoid it due to certain health reasons. Take diabetes for instance. Marked by elevated blood sugar levels, it is a major global threat and happens when your body is not able to produce enough insulin or respond to the insulin produced. Hence, people with diabetes are not allowed to eat different types of food items, including fruits that can spike blood sugar levels. Fret not, not all fruits are off-limits and one such perfect instance is lychee. Yes, you read that right! Okay, let's put it straight, diabetics can have lychee but only under the right circumstances and with right portion. Do you love lychee too but afraid of increased blood sugar levels? If you answered yes, then this article is for you! Read on to learn some of the nutritionist-approved tips that can help you savour the fruit without compromising your health.





Diabetics Can Eat Lychee: Fact Or Myth?

As per Bangalore-based nutritionist Anju Sood, lychee, like any other fruit contains natural sugar. But the kind of sugar found in lychees may not be that unsafe for diabetics. It is because lychee contains fructose that doesn't require insulin for its metabolism. Despite that, Sood recommends eating this fruit in moderation as consuming it mindlessly will definitely increase your blood sugar levels.

Here Are 4 Tips For Diabetic People To Have Lychee

Nutritionist Shweta J Panchal shared a video on Instagram, recommending tips for diabetics to remember while including lychee in their diet.

1. Portion Control

If you have diabetes and want to eat lychee, pay attention to your portion size. Eating a small amount of lychee can help manage your blood sugar levels more effectively, as per nutritionist Panchal. Moreover, she shares that having five to six pieces of lychees won't harm your sugar levels if they are under control. However, if they aren't, try getting them under control before making lychee a part of your diet.

2. Balance With Other Foods

Since lychee is high in calories, pair it with foods that have a lower glycemic index (GI) like nuts and lean proteins. This can help balance the impact of lychee on blood sugar levels.

3. Consider Glycemic Load

For the unversed, glycemic load is the number that determines how much the food eaten will raise a person's blood sugar level. As per nutritionist Panchal, while lychee has a moderate glycemic index (GI), its glycemic load is lower since it has fibre. This means it may not raise blood sugar levels as much as other fruits.

4. Timing And Monitoring

If you are a diabetic, make sure to include lychee as a part of a balanced meal. Note your blood sugar levels after eating it to understand its impact on your body. This would ensure you enjoy the goodness of lychee without affecting your body.





5 Health Benefits Of Lychee:

Moderation is the key to enjoying lychee, even when you are a diabetic. Now, let's look into some major health benefits of having this delicious fruit. Read on.

1. For Immunity

Lychee can boost your immunity and keep you energized all day. This is because this humble fruit is packed with Vitamin C and keeps seasonal cough and flu away.

2. For Digestion

If you struggle with digestive issues like constipation, bloating or gas, then this plumpy fruit can help you. Lychee is packed with fibre that can help clear the digestive tract and smoothen your bowel system, resulting in a happy digestive system.

3. For Skin

Struggling with dull skin? Eat this tasty fruit to keep skin-related problems away! Since it is packed with fibre, lychee can help you stay in shape and also maintain healthy, glowing skin.

4. For Bones

Lychee is packed with essential nutrients like magnesium, phosphorus, iron, manganese and copper that can strengthen your bones. It is because these minerals are known to increase calcium absorption in the bones, hence making you strong from inside and out.





5. For Blood Pressure

If you struggle with blood pressure then this humble fruit can help you. Lychee helps in reducing high blood pressure by maintaining the fluid balance. It is packed with potassium and low in sodium which helps regulate blood pressure.