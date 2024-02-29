You are what you eat, right? That's the popular saying. To remain healthy, you need to eat healthy, and eating healthy is not as difficult as it sounds. All you have to do is be vigilant of your dietary preferences and make sure to have a well-balanced diet. While proteins and vitamins are usually taken care of, we often ignore one other food component that is essential for a happy digestive system and managing weight – Fibre. Humans can't digest fibre, so when we consume it, it passes through the small intestine into the colon and helps support our bowel health. If you are someone who is looking for ways to include more fibre in their diet, then read these simple tips to maintain a healthy digestive system.





Soluble Vs. Insoluble Fibre: What's The Difference?

You must have heard the terms “soluble fibre” or “insoluble fibre” to be included in your daily diet. Both forms of fibres are super important for our bodies. For the unversed, soluble fibre dissolves in water and slows down the digestion process. One of its major roles is lowering LDL cholesterol and preventing constipation.

Similarly, insoluble fibre, which does not dissolve in water, promotes digestive regularity and speeds up the process where food passes through the gut. However, unlike soluble fibres, insoluble fibres do not affect cholesterol or blood sugar levels.

Including whole grains in your daily diet can help with your fibre intake.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Ways To Increase Your Fibre Intake Daily

1. Eat More Grains

A great way to increase your fibre intake is by eating more grains daily. Instead of refined grains like pasta and white bread, which are unhealthy, go for whole-wheat options. Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, whole wheat pasta, and oatmeal are packed with fibre which won't just keep you full for a longer period but also help smoothen your digestion. This can help you manage your weight and also fill you up with nutrients.

2. Befriend Fruits And Veggies

Fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of fibre along with other essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Make your plates and bowls as colourful as possible. Include as many vegetables and fruits as you can and make a healthy salad or chaat bowl of it. You should aim to have at least one meal full of fruits and vegetables each day. Apples, oranges, berries, carrots, leafy greens, and broccoli, are particularly high in fibre.

Include nuts and seeds in your diet to increase your fibre intake.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Snack on Nuts and Seeds

Instead of bingeing on ultra-processed chips, switch to eating nuts and seeds that aren't just packed with healthy fats but also have protein and fibre. Some of the best nuts that are rich in fibre are walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, pistachios, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds. Try including these in your diet daily. Sprinkle them on top of yoghurts, salads, and oatmeals or just consume them with a glass of hot milk!

4. Legumes For The Win

Do you consume legumes and lentils daily? If not, then you should rethink your dietary lifestyle. A simple way to consciously add more fibre to your routine is to start eating healthy. Legumes, lentils or dal is a fibre-rich plant-based food that is also light on the tummy. They can be added to soups, salads, gravies or even be consumed as tasty snacks like tacos and veggie burgers.





