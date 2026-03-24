As temperatures rise and the summer sun becomes harsher, many of us instinctively reach for cooling drinks to beat the heat. From nimbu paani to chilled lassis, there is no shortage of traditional options that promise relief. Among them, sugarcane juice often stands out as a popular roadside favourite. It is refreshing, naturally sweet and widely believed to help the body cool down and stay hydrated.





But does it actually protect you from heat stroke or offer the kind of hydration your body truly needs in extreme heat? According to nutritionist Amita Gadre, there are several misconceptions around sugarcane juice that are important to understand before treating it as a go-to summer health drink.





Also Read: 5 Ways Your Body Tells You're Dehydrated, And 5 Ways To Fix It Fast

Does Sugarcane Juice Prevent Heat Stroke?

The short answer is no. As per nutritionist Amita Gadre, sugarcane juice does not protect you from heat stroke.





Heat stroke is a serious condition that occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature, often due to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. While sugarcane juice may feel refreshing, it does not provide the essential nutrients required to prevent this condition.

Is It Really An Electrolyte Drink?

One of the biggest myths around sugarcane juice is that it works like an electrolyte drink. However, Amita Gadre highlights a crucial gap here. When you sweat, your body loses about 900 mg of sodium per litre. In comparison, one glass of sugarcane juice contains only around 11-17 mg of sodium.





This difference is significant. Sodium plays a key role in helping the body retain fluids and stay hydrated. Without adequate sodium, hydration remains incomplete. As Gadre explains, in such cases, you are essentially drinking sugar water rather than truly rehydrating your body. She suggests that something as simple as nimbu paani with a pinch of salt may be far more effective in replenishing lost electrolytes.

High Sugar Content: What You Should Know

Another important factor to consider is the sugar content. According to Amita Gadre, one glass of sugarcane juice can contain 25 to 40 grams of free sugar.





This can lead to a rapid spike in blood glucose levels, especially when consumed on an empty stomach or in large quantities. While it may give you a quick burst of energy, it does not necessarily contribute to sustained hydration or overall health.

The Hygiene Factor You Should Not Ignore

Beyond nutrition, hygiene is another major concern when it comes to roadside sugarcane juice.





Gadre points out that:

Juice stalls are often exposed to heat throughout the day

Machines may not be cleaned regularly

Ice used may not be made from safe, potable water

Because of these factors, sugarcane juice can sometimes become a source of infections such as E. coli, typhoid and jaundice, particularly during the summer months. This makes it a potentially risky choice if hygiene standards are not maintained.





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What Should You Drink Instead?

If your goal is to stay hydrated and reduce the risk of heat-related issues, Amita Gadre recommends keeping it simple.

Plain water should be your primary source of hydration

Add lemon and a pinch of salt for a better electrolyte balance

Focus on fluids that actually help the body retain hydration

Sugarcane juice may feel refreshing on a hot day, but as nutritionist Amita Gadre explains, it is not a reliable solution for preventing heat stroke or maintaining proper hydration. With its low sodium content, high sugar levels and potential hygiene concerns, it is best enjoyed occasionally rather than relied upon as a health drink.





When it comes to summer hydration, simple choices like water with lemon and salt may do far more for your body than you might expect.