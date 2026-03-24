We all know we should drink more water. And yet, most of us go through the day slightly dehydrated without even realising it. Especially if you're someone who doesn't feel thirsty often and forgets to drink water, it's easy to get dehydrated. But the tricky part is that dehydration doesn't always feel dramatic. It affects your body and life in such small ways that you don't realise hydration could fix most of your problems. Here are 5 clear ways your body tells you you're dehydrated, and 5 easy ways to fix it

5 Signs You're Dehydrated

1. Keep a check on your urine

The urine tells you a lot about your body. It's the easiest and most reliable test you can do daily to find out if you're dehydrated. If the urine is light yellow or almost clear, it indicates enough hydration. However, according to NSW Health, if it's dark yellow, it's a sign of dehydration. If it's consistently dark, your body is holding onto whatever water it has, and that's your cue to drink up.

Also Read: 8 Reasons Why Your Sabudana Vadas Are Not Turning Out Crispy

2. Are you constantly feeling tired?

Ever had those days when you feel weirdly low on energy for no clear reason? That could be dehydration. Harvard Health says that when you don't drink enough water, your tissues don't get the fluids they need to work, which can make you feel tired or worn out. You feel sluggish, lazy, and unfocused. Before you blame your sleep schedule or vitamin deficiencies, try a glass of water.

3. Extremely dry skin, lips, and mouth

If your lips and mouth are extremely dry, this is your body's early warning system kicking in. Eleven during summer, if your skin feels dull and dry, it's a sign of dehydration.

4. You're Getting Headaches Often

Are you getting random headaches often with no clear reason? It may not be a migraine or an eyesight issue. Sometimes, something so easy to fix, like dehydration, might be the culprit. When your body loses fluids, it can slightly affect your brain's fluid balance, which can trigger headaches, Medical News Today reports. Next time, before popping in that painkiller, try drinking 1-2 glasses of water.

5. You Feel Hungry All the Time

One of the weirdest signs of dehydration is constant hunger. That's because sometimes your body can't tell the difference between hunger and thirst. That sudden craving for something sweet or junk may just be thirst in disguise. So, the next time you are hungry too soon, try drinking a glass of water.

5 Simple Ways To Stay Hydrated

Photo: Pexels

1. Instead of chugging, sip

Drinking 1 litre of water at once won't magically fix dehydration. The goal is not to achieve your daily water intake goal quickly. Instead, it's better to continue sipping on water throughout the day.

2. Make water your first drink of the day

Every morning, before your tea, coffee, or anything else, drink water first. After 6–8 hours of sleep, your body wakes up dehydrated. A simple glass of water in the morning helps boost energy, improve digestion, and also wake up your brain faster. It's one of the easiest and most effective habits to build.

3. Adding hydrating foods to your plate

Drinking water isn't the only way to keep yourself hydrated. Adding hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and tomatoes is a great method. They're refreshing, light, and naturally help your body stay hydrated.

Also Read: How To Remove Pesticides From Vegetables Using Salt

4. When needed, add electrolytes

If you've been sweating a lot due to heat, workouts, or travel, plain water might not be enough. You also lose salts and minerals (electrolytes), which need to be replaced. According to the National Library of Medicine, you can make an oral rehydration solution at home by simply mixing 1 teaspoon of salt and 6 teaspoons of sugar into 1 litre of water.

5. Remind yourself to hydrate periodically

Forgetting to drink water doesn't come from carelessness. It's either because you're busy or simply don't feel thirsty. So, it's important to treat it like a goal and remind yourself. You can try keeping a bottle of water in front of you at all times or setting reminders on your phone.

Dehydration can seem like a trivial issue until it's not. It can affect your life in many ways, like tiredness, headaches, dry skin, or random cravings. Thankfully, the fix is as simple as it gets.