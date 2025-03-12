South Indian food is loved worldwide for its bold and unique flavours. From soft idlis with sambar to crispy vadas, South Indian cuisine offers a wide variety of dishes that never fail to impress. Many South Indian snacks are light, healthy, and easy to digest, which is why they are so popular. Traditional recipes and cooking techniques are still followed, giving these dishes their signature authentic taste. While there are countless South Indian options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, today we are focusing on snacks that are perfect for teatime. After a long day, nothing feels better than relaxing with a hot cup of tea and some tasty snacks. If you are looking for quick and delicious South Indian snacks to pair with your evening tea, here are some must-try recipes.





Here Are 9 South Indian Snack Recipes for Teatime:

1. Goli Idli

This creative take on idli involves steaming rice balls and serving them with your favourite tomato chutney. It is easy to make and requires just a few ingredients. Click here for the recipe.

2. Poha Medu Vada

Poha medu vada is a twist on the classic medu vada. Instead of using the traditional urad dal batter, this recipe swaps it with soaked poha for a light yet crispy snack. Click here for the recipe.

3. Murukku

Murukku is a popular South Indian snack that is crispy, flavourful, and easy to prepare. Made with gram flour and lentils, it is not only tasty but also quite filling. Click here for the recipe.

4. Vermicelli Upma

Vermicelli upma is quick and simple to make. Vermicelli is cooked with urad dal, tomato purée, and vegetables like carrots and peas, seasoned with spices and herbs for extra flavour. Click here for the recipe.

5. Aloo Bonda

Aloo bonda is a beloved tea-time snack. Mashed potatoes are mixed with salt, chillies, coriander leaves, and lemon juice, then deep-fried until golden. Served with tangy green chutney, it is hard to resist. Click here for the recipe.

6. Banana Chips

Banana chips are a classic South Indian snack that is always hard to put down. Raw bananas are thinly sliced and deep-fried for that authentic crunch and flavour. Click here for the recipe.

7. Appe

Appe are small, shallow-fried dumplings that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. There are many variations of this popular snack, and it is perfect for both breakfast and evening tea. Click here for the recipe.

8. Ambode (Dal Vada)

Ambode, also known as dal vada, is made with chana dal, curry leaves, coriander, green chillies, and hing. It is crispy, spicy, and packed with flavour. Click here for the recipe.

9. Churmuri

Churmuri is a spicy and tangy puffed rice snack tossed with chillies, chaat masala, and lemon juice. It is light yet full of flavour-perfect for a quick bite. Click here for the recipe





Try these delicious South Indian snacks with a hot cup of tea, you will not be disappointed.