Millets are the new buzzword in the word of health. With 2023 being celebrated as the International Year Of Millets, our focus has shifted back to the ancient grains that our ancestors and grandparents swear by. But millets are often assumed to be winter-specific food as they are hot in nature. The truth is not all of them are. In fact, jowar has powerful cooling properties that make the grain a must-have in summer. When it comes to summer diets, our inclination leans towards lighter, easily digestible options. Jowar roti fits the bill perfectly. Here we will give you many reasons to consume jowar roti or other dishes made with it this summer.





Helping us discover the immense benefits of jowar, dietitian Amabika Dandona assures us that jowar is a cooling food and helps our body beat the summer heat. She shared the many advantages of eating jowar in summer through a post on her Instagram page 'fitnessformula1". Let's check them out.





What Are The Benefits Of Eating Jowar Roti?

1. Nutritional powerhouse

Jowar, the star ingredient of these rotis, is a nutritional powerhouse. Bursting with essential minerals like iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, it plays a pivotal role in maintaining robust health. These minerals are instrumental in sustaining energy levels, supporting muscle function, and contributing to overall well-being.

2. Jowar is gluten-free

Jowar is a gluten-free grain, offering an excellent alternative for individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. By incorporating jowar roti into your summer diet, not only do you broaden your culinary horizons, but you also cater to a wider range of dietary preferences and requirements.





3. It is rich in fibre

Jowar is packed with good-quality fibre which can help facilitates digestion and prevents weight gain. A single serving of jowar contains more than 12 grams of fibre.

4. Controls blood sugar level

Jowar is one of the best millets for diabetics as it is a complex carbohydrate source. Jowar is digested slowly, facilitating a more gradual rise in blood sugar."

5. High in protein

Protein is an essential macronutrient required by our body. A cup of jowar has as much as 22 grams of protein. Protein helps build muscles, provides energy, and induces a feeling of satiety.

6. Aids weight loss

We all know that fibre takes the longest time to digest, which helps induce satiety. And this keeps you from eating excessively later.





Besides these health benefits, you should know that Jowar possesses inherent cooling properties, making it one of the best foods to have to keep cool amid the summer heat. It regulates body temperature and wards off excessive heat accumulation. Jowar roti has a hydrating effect on the body. Its high water content ensures proper hydration, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. So go ahead and make your Indian meals healthier with jowar roti. If you are looking for more jowar recipes, click here.