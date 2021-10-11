Over the years, vegetarianism has spread fast and far, casting a wide net on people from across the world. While some are adapting plant-based diet due to environmental reasons, others are looking into its health benefits. This is why, today we find vegetarians at every nook and corner across the globe, subsequently increasing the demand for plant-based meals. That's not all. Almost every restaurant now has a special section that curates delicious vegetarian dishes for its patrons. From desi paneer makhani to the exotic mock meat kebabs, we find it all in almost every second eatery in our city. Besides, we can see people experimenting at home with veg foods to make them yet more delicious and appealing.





Here we highlight you some scientific benefits of including plant-based diet in your food habit. Let's take a look.





Vegetarian diet helps promote overall health

5 Health Benefits Of Vegetarian Diet:

1. Promote Weight Loss:

Plant-based diet included fruits, vegetables, whole grains etc that are loaded with protein, fibre and several essential nutrients. Including these nutrients in our diet help promote metabolism, further boosting weight loss process. According to a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, it was found that the group of people who had plant-based diet experienced an escalation in after-meal calorie burn process (18.7 percent approx); whereas the other group (who were on regular diet) had no significant changes.

2. Promote Gut Health:

As mentioned earlier, plant-based diet is loaded with protein and fibre. These nutrients help promote digestion and metabolism, boosting gut health. And several health experts across the globe suggest that a healthy gut help boost immune health and reduce inflammation.

3. Boost Heart Health:

A research presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology on March 28-30 in the US, finds that plant-based diet may help boost heart health. "The findings highlight that even a small reduction in the daily consumption of animal-based products - principally the less healthy foods, such as processed meat products - accompanied by an increase in healthy plant-based foods may contribute to better cardiovascular health," states the researchers.





Healthy plant-based foods may contribute to better cardiovascular health

4. Manage Diabetes:

As per an article published on the official website of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), several studies found that plant-based diet might help manage blood sugar levels and lower the risk of diabetes by 78%.

5. Promote Skin Health:

According to Krishi Jagran, plant-based diet might help promote skin health, thanks to the vegetables and fruits included in the diet regime. Vegetarian foods are also rich in antioxidants that help flush out toxins, further promoting skin health.





Eat healthy, stay fit!





