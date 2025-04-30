It is 9 am, and you feel energised and ready to take on your to-do list. But after 2 pm, your eyes begin to feel heavier than your workload. Sound familiar? That post-lunch slump is a common experience. One moment you are typing out emails, and the next, you are battling drowsiness. No matter how strong your morning motivation was, afternoon laziness often takes over. If you tend to zone out mid-meeting or fight the urge to nap at your desk, you are not alone. The good news? Two simple foods from your kitchen can help fix it. In a recent YouTube video, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared two ingredients you should add to your lunch to beat that midday dip.





Also Read:Does Drinking Cold Water Lead To Weight Gain? Hear It From An Expert

Two Foods To Combat Post-Lunch Sluggishness, As Per Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar:

According to the nutritionist, adding these two foods to your lunch may help you stay more alert and energised in the afternoon.

1. Ghee

Rujuta Diwekar suggests that ghee plays an important role in your diet, especially during lunch. Those with vitamin D and B12 deficiencies may benefit most from including it. Ghee can also help with issues like weight gain, thyroid imbalance, pigmentation, and constipation. Diwekar said, “Add at least a teaspoon of ghee to your lunch, that's something that you shouldn't skip.”

2. Chutney

The second food Diwekar recommends is chutney—any variety you enjoy. This can include coconut chutney, curry leaf chutney, dal chutney, flaxseed chutney or any other regional version you prefer.

Watch the full video here:

Here Are 5 Tips That May Help You Avoid Post-Lunch Sleepiness:

While Diwekar's food tips are helpful, here are five additional strategies to beat the post-meal energy crash.

1. Take A Walk

Avoid sitting down to work immediately after your meal. Take a brisk walk around the office or climb stairs. This increases oxygen circulation and helps refresh your mind and body.

2. Chew Gum

Chewing gum may improve alertness and reduce fatigue. The act of chewing keeps your brain stimulated and could help you feel more awake. Try chewing for at least five minutes.

3. Drink Water

Lack of hydration can lead to tiredness, low mood and trouble concentrating. Keep a water bottle nearby and ensure you are sipping throughout the day.

4. Eat Healthy

Processed foods and refined grains digest too quickly, leading to a spike and drop in blood sugar. Choose balanced meals with iron, protein, and complex carbs to sustain energy.

5. Watch Your Portions

Overeating may slow down digestion, making you feel sluggish and bloated. Instead, try having smaller meals more frequently to prevent post-meal drowsiness.





Also Read: Why Healthy Tummy Equals Happy Hair - Expert Explains Gut-Hair Connection





Now that you know what works and what does not, you may just finish your afternoon workload with the same energy you had at 9 am.