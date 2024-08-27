Have you been struggling with gut issues lately? Are you spending hours in the washroom every morning? Does the uneasiness in the tummy leave you irritated for the whole day? If you answered yes, then dear reader, this article is just for you. A healthy gut is crucial to keep a range of associated problems at bay. One such major issue is constipation - a common condition that many suffer from silently. Simply put, this happens when bowel movements are infrequent and very hard to pass, leading to bloating, abdominal pain, and even chills and shivers in the body at times. While there could be many reasons for constipation, we focus here on the solution.





During our search for a home remedy for constipation, we came across a 'desi nuska' that could easily be a part of your everyday diet. It's a humble cup of black tea, with a spoon of ghee. You read that right! Nutritionist and macrobiotic coach Shilpa Arora took to social media to share about this concoction and referred to it as "Constipation ka desi ilaaj!"





What Causes Constipation? What Is The Best Way To Deal With Constipation?

Constipation usually occurs in people with health problems including diabetes, blood pressure, PCOD, or irregular sleep cycle. According to Ayurveda, it is a vata condition that leads to dryness in the gut, generally caused by insufficient water and fibre intake, lack of exercise, excess red meat consumption, and numerous other factors.





Complications of constipation may also include discomfort, flatulence, pain, headache, and bad breath. So, health experts state that the best way to keep vata dosha in balance is by maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Home Remedy For Constipation: How Ghee Tea May Help Relief Constipation?

According to Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, ghee-infused black tea is considered an age-old Ayurvedic recipe that works as a laxative to soothe gut problems. Let's elucidate further.

How does ghee help prevent constipation?

Ghee is considered a rich source of butyric acid, which improves intestinal metabolism, helping in the movement of stools. It also has lubricating and digestive properties, helping soften the intestinal walls, clear the passage and support healthy gut flora.

How does black tea help prevent constipation?

According to certain studies, black tea helps increase the body's neurotransmitter rate. Moreover, its caffeine content works as a stimulant that can speed up bodily functions, stimulating bowel movements.





Eat healthy, and stay fit!