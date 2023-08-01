Indian households cannot imagine their kitchens without the aromatic presence of ghee. Whether it's enhancing the flavour of dishes or serving as a medicinal remedy, ghee holds a special place in Indian culinary culture. Unfortunately, despite its rich reputation, ghee is mostly avoided for fear of weight gain. Owing to the presence of saturated fats, ghee has been shunned by weight-watchers for a long time, which many health experts advise against. In fact, they state the opposite - ghee helps you lose, not gain weight. But what is the truth?

Is It Okay To Eat Ghee During Weight Loss? Does Ghee Burn Belly Fat?

We are happy to share the good news with you. Ghee, in fact, is good for your health and for your weight loss goals too. What about the fats in it? Firstly, it's essential to understand that not all fats are created equal. Ghee, especially when homemade and sourced from cow's milk, contains essential nutrients that contribute to overall well-being. Although primarily composed of saturated fats, which have garnered a bad reputation, ghee can be part of a healthy diet when consumed in moderation. With this in practice, ghee can actually help you lose weight. Let's see how.





Ghee makes our food taste more delicious

Photo Credit: iStock

How Ghee Helps With Weight Loss:

Let's hear it from the experts first. Macrobiotic nutritionist Shilpa Arora highlights several reasons why ghee might be beneficial for weight management.

Firstly, the fat-soluble vitamins in ghee play a role in supporting weight loss. Unlike most vegetable oils that can slow down digestion, the fats in ghee actually stimulate it, potentially aiding in better nutrient absorption.

For those who are lactose intolerant or have trouble digesting dairy, ghee can be a viable alternative. Since it lacks lactose and casein, it is easier on the digestive system.

Additionally, ghee consists of essential amino acids that may promote the shrinking of fat cells.

Ghee has a unique role as a preferred vehicle for oleation, a process involving the ingestion of oil over time. This process helps draw fat-soluble toxins out of cells and can trigger fat metabolism, encouraging the body to burn its own fat for fuel.

As per 'Healing Foods,' published by DK Publishing House, "Ghee is lauded as an energy source due to its medium and short-chain fatty acids." The energy helps you maintain an active workout regime for weight loss.



Other Benefits Of Having Ghee For Weight Loss:

Ghee offers a range of other health benefits, such as preventing inflammation, which can indirectly contribute to weight loss.

The presence of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and butyric acid in ghee is said to assist in mobilising stubborn belly fat.

Scientific studies have supported the idea that ghee can promote weight loss by encouraging fat cells to be used as an energy source, reducing overall fat mass, and increasing lean body mass. These findings corroborate the claims made by nutritionist Shilpa Arora.

While ghee offers numerous potential benefits, it's essential to consume it mindfully and as part of a balanced diet. Remember, moderation is key to reaping the advantages of this golden elixir without compromising your health.

Can We Add Ghee To Daily Diet?

Nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta says, "Ghee can be consumed daily in small quantities as a source of saturated fats. Nutritionist Dr Anju Sood says, "Research says that about 4 tablespoons of oil is the adequate amount of saturated fats per meal, so one per cent of the saturated fats could be derived from sources like ghee. The general rule of thumb is to have ghee every day, even on a weight loss diet but limit it to three teaspoons through the day.