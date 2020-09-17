This <i>Jeera</i> Cooler Is Just What You Look For Digestion After A Heavy Meal

Jeera cooler can be a yummy alternative for your usual jaljeera

We all have experienced the discomfort after overindulging in our favourite food. Heavy meals are undoubtedly enjoyable, but the after-effects can be ghastly at times. It may lead to acidity, indigestion and more. Those are the times we look for quick remedies to boost digestion and quell our bloated stomach. While it is always advisable not to pop pills very often, there are multiple home remedies that can soothe your tummy in no time. Some people sip on herbal tea and green tea, while others prefer having jaljeera and lemonade.





We bring a quick and easy jeera cooler recipe that can be a yummy alternative for your usual jaljeera. Alongside cumin that is known to be enriched with gut-healthy nutrients (like thymol), this drink also includes the goodness of black salt and lemon juice.





This jeeracooler can also be a great welcome drink option for your next house party. Let's find out the recipe!





This jeera cooler may also help boost energy

How To Make Jeera Cooler | Jeera Cooler Recipe For Digestion:

Ingredients:

2 glass water





2-3 tablespoon cumin seeds





Black salt, as per taste





Less than half teaspoon red chilli powder





Lemon juice, as per taste





Sugar/honey, as per taste





Mint leaves- 2-3





Club soda





Method:

Pound the mint leaves coarsely in a mortar pestel and keep aside.





Dry roast the cumin seeds till it releases a rich aroma.





Add water and bring it to boil in a medium to low flame for atleast 5-10 minutes.





Pour it in a blending jar and blend everything well to get a jeera water concentrate.





Now, take a tall glass, pour one-fourth glass of jeera water concentrate.





Add pounded mint leaves, black salt, lemon juice, red chilli powder, sugar/honey to it and stir well.





Fill the rest of the glass with club soda and add some ice, if needed. If you do not enjoy club soda, you may add chilled water instead. In that case, fill half of the glass with jeera water concentrate.





Pro Tip: You may also store the jeera water concentrate for later use. Bring it to room temperature and pour it in an air-tight glass bottle. Keep the concentrate in the refrigerator for at least a week.







