Summer Detox: Drink Jeera-Dhania-Saunf Water Every Morning For Weight Loss And Glowing Skin

There have many people who are talking about gaining weight during lockdown. If you too have the same complaint and trying to get back in shape, then this article is just for you! Food plays an important role in healthy lifestyle. Hence, we bring you an easy detox drink, which may help to take a step towards healthy living and healthy eating. This Jeera-Dhania-Saunf drink may also help to flush out the toxins from the body and make your skin soft, healthy and glowing.





Jeera For Weight Loss And Glowing Skin:

This Indian spice is known for its various health benefits, especially aiding metabolism. It is said that jeera secretes enzymes which help to promote good digestion that further leads to weight loss. Heat during summer season leads to various digestion related problems. Jeera may help ease off the same. It is also rich in nutrients like potassium, calcium, copper et al which may help in keeping your skin soft and supple.





Dhania For Weight Loss And Glowing Skin:

Dhania is a powerhouse of variety of minerals and vitamins, which help in shedding the excess water weight from the body aiding weight management. These seeds are touted to have antiseptic properties which may be effective for curing several skin-related issues. Hence consumption of dhania is stated to be important during summer as excess oil on skin due to heat and sweat leads to various skin problems.

Saunf For Weight Loss And Glowing Skin:

Acne during summer season is a common skin-related problem and saunf, which is known to have a cooling impact on skin, may help to reduce the same. It contains some valuable minerals like zinc, calcium and selenium which are said to be good for balancing hormones and oxygen level in the body leading to a healthy glow on skin. As per experts, saunf also aids digestion and metabolism, aiding weight loss.





Step 1. Soak half teaspoon jeera, dhania and saunf each in a glass of water overnight.





Step 2. Next morning, boil the water and strain in a glass.





Step 3. Add some pink salt, honey and half lemon juice and consume. You may avoid the lemon if you have acidity-trouble.





Jeera-dhania-saunf water also helps to boost energy and strengthen your immunity. Drink this detox water every morning and give a healthy start to your day. Stay safe!



















