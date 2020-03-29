Weight Loss Diet: This Jeera-Ginger Drink Every Morning May Help You Cut Belly Fat

SEARCH
It is advised to do some free-hand exercises at home and keep a check on diet. Here we bring you a drink that might help you lose those extra kilos. It is a simple jeera-ginger drink.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: March 29, 2020 10:27 IST

This drink is made with some simple kitchen ingredients

In the wake of Covid-19 threats, people are spending time in self-isolation and practicing social-distancing and doing what they generally don't get time for. While some are indulging in art and culture, others are enjoying cooking as well as taking care of their overall health. In a nutshell, everyone around is trying to imbibe positivity in their lives. If we notice the recent trend, food, rather sinful indulgence, has become a very important part of everyone's life. On that note, it has always been proved that food always works to uplift one's mood. As a result, taking care of health has also become important for all.

It is the time when gaining few kilos is inevitable. Hence, it is advised to do some free-hand exercises at home and keep a check on diet. Here we bring you a drink that might help you lose those extra kilos. It is a simple jeera-ginger drink, which can be made with some simple ingredients you have in the kitchen.

Jeera is low in calorie and is known to promote good metabolism, which accelerate the fat burning process. It also helps to get relief from several gut-related issues, like bloating, indigestion, acidity et al.

Ginger, on the other hand, is known for boosting immunity, which helps a person to fight against seasonal cold and flu. Gingerol - an important compound in ginger - pumps in a host of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that helps in shedding those extra kilos.

Here Is The Recipe For Quick And Easy Jeera-Ginger Drink:

Serves: one person

Ingredients:

Water - one glass

Jeera (Cumin) - one teaspoon

Ginger - one teaspoon (grated)

Lemon - half

Honey - two teaspoons

Black salt - half teaspoon

Preparation:

Take the water in a sauce pan.

Boil well with jeera and ginger.

Strain it in a glass. Cool it down.

Squeeze the lemon, add honey and black salt and stir.

And your jeera-ginger drink is ready!

Variation:

You can add some ice if you want it really chilled.

You can also add some green tea. All you need to do is- switch off the flame after boiling jeera and ginger in water; add one-and-half teaspoon of green tea and infuse for three to four minutes; strain it in a cup; add lemon juice and honey and serve.

On that note, green tea is known to be a rich source of antioxidants, which not only helps to flush out the toxins, but also promote weight loss. Green tea also works a as an immunity booster and promotes healthy heart.

So, consume jeera-ginger drink or jeera-ginger green tea every morning and give a healthy start to your day!





Comments



