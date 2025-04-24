Imagine this, it's 6 pm already, and you are swamped with files, have deadlines to meet, and your family is waiting for you to come home early to attend a party. No wonder you are feeling anxious and stressed. But if you think the answer to this chaotic situation is your cup of tea or coffee, then dear reader, you are mistaken. We agree these hot sips give an instant kick, but their long-term benefits are quite controversial. Fret not, we have a better solution for your challenging days. Make way for adaptogens - natural compounds that help manage stress, balance hormones, and promote overall well-being. But you don't need to go miles or spend a fortune to find these compounds. Instead, scan through your kitchen, and you will find them already in your daily routine.





What Are Adaptogens?

Today, adaptogens are trending in the world of health and fitness for all the right reasons. But the concept is not new to India. These compounds have been in use for centuries. These are actually a class of plants and herbs that help the body resist physical, chemical, or biological stress. Ayurveda has classified these plants and herbs as "rasayana".

According to nutrition consultant Rupali Datta, "These adaptogens work their magic by regulating how your body responds to stress, particularly through the adrenal system - home to those pesky hormones like cortisol. Unlike your typical stimulants or sedatives, adaptogens are all about balance. They don't push you too far in one direction; instead, they help you find your groove again."

Here're 5 Adaptogens You Can Find In Your Kitchen

1. Tulsi:

Tulsi has been a part of the Indian household for all the right reasons. A 2014 study, published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, showed that the herb significantly reduces stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression.

How to use Tulsi in daily diet?

Add to your everyday chai.

Steep in hot water with ginger and honey for a detox drink.

Prepare kadhas, along with other essential spices.

2. Ashwagandha:

According to Rupali Datta, it helps lower cortisol levels and manage stress hormones in our body. Ashwaganda is also known to help improve sleep quality, further making you feel relaxed and calm.

How to use Ashwagandha in daily diet?

Prepare moon milk, along with a pinch of nutmeg powder for a good night's sleep.

Add to your glass of smoothie or a cup of masala chai.

3. Turmeric:

The goodness of turmeric needs no introduction. It contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory compound that also shows adaptogenic effects. A study, published in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology, also found that curcumin has the quality of reducing the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

How to use Turmeric in daily diet?

Add to your everyday foods - dals, curries, sabzi, khichdi, and more.

Prepare haldi doodh and add it to your bedtime routine.

4. Amla:

One of the most potent sources of vitamin C, amla, is known to flush out toxins, reduce inflammation and support adrenal health, further leading to overall rejuvenation.

How to use Amla in daily diet?

Have it as is with some black salt.

Dry it and enjoy it as a mouth freshener.

Prepare chutney and murabba with amla.

5. Ghee:

Ghee is not an adaptogen by itself. In fact, as per Ayurveda, it is considered a carrier that enhances the effectiveness of the adaptogenic herbs. Moreover, ghee is classified as a 'rasayana' food, believed to nourish Ojas - a subtle energy supporting immunity and vitality.

How to use Ghee in daily diet?

Add to your daily meals, along with the adaptogenic herbs, to enhance their goodness.

Add it to rice, khichdi or have a spoonful early in the morning.

A Word Of Caution: Don't Overdo Adaptogens

We swear by natural therapies for good health, but only when followed under control. According to Ayurveda expert Nidhi Pandya, when done wrong, adaptogens can lead to allergic reactions, hormonal imbalance, digestive trouble, and inflammation in the body. "Be mindful of self-medication of adaptogens. It is ideal to take it under guidance," she asserts.

Final Thoughts:

In the past few years, home remedies that were once dismissed as old-fashioned have been making their way back into our lives. So, embrace traditional goodness and allow it to help you cope with a fast-paced life. And the best part is you will get it all in the comfort of your kitchen.