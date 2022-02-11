The nature is on a transition mode from the chilly winters to a much soothing spring season. While the stark change in season is giving us a respite from the brain-macerating cold, it also brings along several seasonal diseases including cold flu, fever and chicken pox. Therefore, experts recommend taking extra care of our health during this time of the year to strengthen immunity and decrease the chances of severities. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, keeping up a healthy diet is one of the first steps we can take to strengthen immunity naturally. And to speed up the process, she suggests inclusion of certain foods (in our daily diet) that contain immunity-boosting properties. One such amazing food ingredient is turmeric. Also referred to as haldi in Hindi, turmeric has been a part of our traditional medical practice since forever - thanks to the rich nutrient-profile. Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND explains inclusion of turmeric roots in our daily diet might help fight seasonal change diseases. "Turmeric roots give immunity to the cells to fight seasonal diseases," she adds.





Health Benefits Of Turmeric: Why To Include Haldi In Our Seasonal Change Diet:

1. Helps Fight Inflammation:

Turmeric includes a compound called curcumin which is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These factors help us detox and prevent free-radical damages in our body.





2. Prevent Cold And Flu:





Turmeric is also enriched with antiseptic, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties, which help boost immunity and prevent against cold, flu and seasonal diseases.





3. Cures Body Pain:





Season change often brings along muscle and joint pains. Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory effects which might help treat joint and bone issues and relieve pain.





4. Promote Gut-Health:





Shilpa Arora stresses, "A healthy gut is a pathway to good health." And to keep up a healthy gut, she suggests including turmeric in our daily diet. Because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is known to contribute to healthy digestion.





5. Promote Liver Health:





The powerful antioxidants in turmeric help produce vital enzymes and detoxify the liver by breaking down toxins.





All these above factors subsequently make turmeric ideal to add to your seasonal change diet. Wondering how to make haldi a part of your daily diet regime?! Fret not, as usual we have got you got you covered. We bring an amazing drink recipe that can make haldi part of your diet in the most indulgent way possible. This drink is called masala haldi doodh.





Haldi Doodh Recipe: How To Make Haldi Masala Doodh:

Haldi doodh and its popularity in an Indian household need no introduction. It has been a part of our diet since time immemorial. In fact, it works as a 'naani ka nuska' for almost every common disease we face year-round.





To make the traditional haldi doodh healthier and tastier, we bring this recipe that includes cinnamon and black pepper powder in it. Adding these ingredients not only make the drink flavourful, but also help reduce inflammation and pain in the body. This, according to Rupali Datta, further helps reduce severities of seasonal change diseases.





Include this healthy drink to your diet and cruise through the season change seamlessly. But always remember, moderation is the key - having excess of anything have side-effects on our body. Click here to know how much turmeric is too much turmeric.





Eat healthy, stay safe!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.