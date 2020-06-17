Healthy Diet: This Moon Milk At Night May Help Induce Good Sleep

Somdatta Saha | Updated: June 17, 2020 14:41 IST
Let's admit it - all we need after a long tiring day is a sound sleep. A good sleep at night is essential for proper functioning of our mind and body. Hence, health experts have time and again advised seven to eight hours of sleep daily to recharge ourselves. But there are times when we face trouble in sleeping and spend the whole night tossing and turning in our bed. One of the most common reasons can be stress or anxiety. Adding on to this, a study by the University of Washington in Seattle has found that this form of sleep deprivation may further lead to weaker immune system.
Hence, we bring you a milk-based beverage - 'moon milk' - which may inspire a blissful sleep. This drink is made with Indian spices like ashwagandha, nutmeg, turmeric etc that not only relaxes our mind and body, but also helps to build strong immune system. You may consider moon milk to be a distant cousin of the much treasured 'haldi doodh'.
According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "this drink is ideal for calming down your senses. If we talk about the basic ingredients of moon milk - nutmeg, ashwagandha and milk - all of these are known to be packed with nutrients that help in de-stressing and inducing sleep. At night, the body goes in that physiological state where the internal healing process starts. So inclusion of these nutritional ingredients will help in accelerating the process."
Although it can be customised as per your wish, here's a simple recipe of moon milk that can be prepared with bare minimum ingredients. But before that, let's take a look at the health benefits of these ingredients:
Milk- 1 glass
Ashwagandha powder- 1/2 teaspoon
Turmeric powder- 1/2 teaspoon
Nutmeg powder- a pinch
Edible coconut oil- 1 teaspoon (optional)
Step 1. Heat the milk in medium/low flame. Add ashwagandha, turmeric and nutmeg to it. Switch off the flame and close the lid.
Step 2. Let the spices infuse in the milk for 5-10 minutes.
Step 3. Add coconut oil and whisk well. You may also add some sugar, palm sugar, honey or maple syrup to the milk if you want.
Step 4. Pour the milk in a glass and drink before you go to bed.
If you are on a plant-based diet, you may replace the whole milk with coconut milk, almond milk, soy milk or any other vegan milk.
Stay healthy, stay safe!
