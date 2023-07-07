Indulging in a piece of chocolate is always a delight, whether it's to satisfy your sweet tooth or lift your spirits. Chocolate has the incredible ability to instantly transform any dessert into a delicious treat. Unfortunately, controversies surrounding chocolates have created a love-hate relationship for many people. With our understanding of this beloved food constantly evolving, it becomes challenging to separate fact from fiction. But worry not, as we've got you covered. On this World Chocolate Day, we'll dive deep into the facts to debunk the most common myths about chocolate once and for all. Let's explore!

Myths vs Facts: Debunking 6 Common Misconceptions About Chocolate

Myth 1: Chocolates make you fat

Fact: Dark chocolates, in particular, are rich in antioxidants, magnesium, zinc, calcium, protein, and phosphate. These nutrients contribute to overall health, including the elimination of toxins. According to Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr Anju Sood, consuming chocolate in the right amount does not lead to weight gain or fat accumulation. In fact, enjoying chocolates in moderation is perfectly fine.

Myth 2: Chocolates are high in caffeine

Fact: A 1.4-ounce (approximately 40 grams) chocolate bar contains no more than 6 mg of caffeine, which is equivalent to the caffeine content in a cup of decaffeinated coffee. So, if you're avoiding chocolate along with tea and coffee to reduce caffeine intake, you can put that worry aside. Instead, savour your favourite treat in moderation and instantly uplift your mood.

Myth 3: Diabetics can't eat chocolates

Fact: It's a common misconception that people with diabetes must entirely exclude chocolate from their diet. However, this misinformation has caused many to forgo this delicacy unnecessarily. According to the British Heart Foundation, individuals with diabetes can actually enjoy chocolate in moderation as part of a healthy diet. It's advisable to avoid diabetes-friendly chocolate products available in grocery stores, as they often contain high amounts of fat that can cause a spike in blood glucose levels.

Myth 4: Chocolates can cause headaches

Fact: Many people attribute their recent chocolate consumption to unbearable headaches. However, there is no scientific link between the two. Dr Anju Sood states that while excessive chocolate consumption might trigger migraines in individuals prone to them, it doesn't cause regular headaches for most people.

Myth 5: Chocolates can be addictive

Fact: You may often hear people say, "I am addicted to chocolate." However, there is no evidence to support physical addiction to chocolate. The British Heart Foundation suggests that our perceived "addiction" to chocolate is more psychological, as we associate it with comfort, reward, and celebration. Hence, people tend to reach out for chocolates and chocolate-based dishes on specific occasions.

Myth 6: Chocolates contribute to cavities

Fact: Since childhood, we've been told to brush our teeth after eating chocolates due to their association with tooth decay. However, it's not the chocolate itself but the starch in processed chocolate products, combined with the bacteria in your mouth that leads to cavities. Nevertheless, a report by Michigan State University suggests that consuming chocolate in moderation has no adverse effects on your teeth or body.

Considering all the facts above, we urge you not to give up on your favourite food so easily. Instead, enjoy chocolate in the right amount to savour its delights throughout your life.

Wishing everyone a Happy Chocolate Day 2023!