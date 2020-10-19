Diabetes Diet: 5 Carrot Snacks For Diabetes Management

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Diabetes is perhaps one of the most common metabolic diseases, which has been a cause of concern for many health experts. The steeping numbers are only adding to the worries. According to a Lancet report, about 98 million Indians are at a risk of developing diabetes by the year 2030. Diabetes is a condition where your blood sugar levels are either too high or too low. This could be due to low production of insulin or your body's inability to respond to it. Diabetics are often advised to eat a low-carb diet that is enriched with fibre. They are also asked to keep their calorie intake in check and load up on seasonal vegetables. As the nip in the air intensifies, we cannot contain our excitement for red and juicy, desi gajar or carrots, which are diabetic-friendly too.





Carrots, both orange and red, are an excellent low-carb option for diabetics. They also have low glycaemic index that ensures gradual release of blood sugar in the blood stream. According to a study published in the journal Human Genetics, people with particular common genetic variations and high blood levels of beta carotene, may lower the risk of type-2 diabetes.





Here are 5 carrot-based snack ideas you can try at home:





1. Carrot ginger soup: This heartwarming broth made with healing superfoods like carrot and ginger is an excellent low-cal treat you can add to your supper. Click here for recipe.

(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Neem Tea May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels - Recipe Inside)





Carrots are rich in fibre.

2. French beans gajar: This easy-peasy salad is a blessing for days you are determined to eat healthy and clean. Boiled French beans and carrots combined with mild spices - this one is a stunner. Click here for recipe.





3. Baked Carrot Fries: Baked, crunchy long strips of carrots served with a drizzle of olive oil. We bet you won't be able to stop at one. Click here for recipe.





4. Low calorie oat-carrots idlis: Puffy and spongy, these idlis made with the goodness of oats, dal and carrots is just too healthy and yummy to ignore! Click here for recipe.





(Also Read: Diabetes Management: 5 Morning Rituals That Could Change Your Life)





Carrots have low GI





5. Carrot and orange salad: All things vibrant and flavourful, this salad filled with the goodness of sliced carrots, fresh orange juice and a zingy seasoning is even a hit among kids! Click here for recipe.





Try these recipes for your diabetes diet and let us know how you liked them!







