White rice is a staple in almost every household across India. It is easily accessible, and affordable and can be used to prepare a wide range of recipes. The best part is that rice makes for a wholesome meal, keeping you full for long. But unfortunately, it comes with a good share of controversies as well. There's a section of people who avoid rice thinking it might lead to weight gain and various such lifestyle-related problems. Rice is often associated with increased blood sugar levels as well, which is why, you will find people with diabetes avoid having rice as much as possible. What if we say, you do not actually have to avoid rice completely? You heard us. We found you an expert-recommended quick tip that might help you enjoy this Indian staple without any worry. Let's delve in deep.

White Rice For Diabetics: Why Is White Rice Associated With Increased Blood Sugar Levels?

Let's start from the very basics. White rice is produced by processing rice grains. In due course, its hull (the hard protective coating), bran (outer layer) and germ (nutrient-rich core) get washed off, resulting in lower levels of vitamins, minerals and various other nutrients. Some also consider it an empty carb due to the loss of nutrients. These factors make it high on the glycemic index, which could be considered one of the reasons why people associate white rice with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.





However, certain studies state exactly the opposite. Research, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, found that white rice alone doesn't shoot up the blood glucose level. In fact, having it in the right amount with the right kind of sides may balance out the situation. The study also shows that replacing white rice with a wrong substitute can have an adverse effect on overall health.

Also Read: Diabetes: Prevention And Diet Management Strategy By Our Consultant Nutritionist

Can Diabetics Eat White Rice? What Is The Right Way To Consume White Rice Without Spiking Blood Sugar?

As mentioned earlier, white rice alone can't increase or control your blood sugar levels. There are various other factors associated with it. Nutritionist and Macrobiotic coach Shilpa Arora weighs in, "Adding one spoon of ghee to rice can help you enjoy the food without worrying about diabetes." She also points out three major reasons to add ghee to your rice.

How Ghee Makes White Rice Diabetes-Friendly?

Reason 1. Has Healthy Fat:





Rice is high on glycemic index, which is known to spike your blood sugar levels instantly. Adding healthy fat like ghee to it prevents the sudden spike, lowering diabetes risks.





Reason 2. Works As Probiotic:





Ghee and rice together work as probiotics, aiding digestion and preventing blood sugar spikes.





Reason 3. Rich In Omega-3:





Ghee is packed with omega-3 fats, which help keep you full for long. This further keeps you away from untimely snacking and soothes your gut health.

Watch the detailed video here:

Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Best And Worst Foods For Blood Sugar Level

Now that you know the right way to have rice for diabetics, we say, start adding it to your daily meal, but of course, in controlled portions. The best possible way to go about it is to consult an expert before planning a diet chart. Eat healthy, stay fit!