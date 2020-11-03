Cutting Down On Inflammatory Foods May Lower Heart Risks; Experts Suggest 5 Foods To Avoid

Food items loaded with sugar, trans-fats, carbohydrates etc. have always been linked to obesity, diabetes etc. They have also been associated with increased inflammation in the body. But did you know these inflammatory foods may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and stokes as well? A recent study finds that foods like red meat, processed meat, sugary beverage etc. increase these heart issues, compared to diet loaded with anti-inflammatory foods. The findings were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).





This study included over 210,000 participants who completed a survey every four years that listed down their dietary intake. As per a report, published on the website of American College of Cardiology, "The researchers used an empirically-developed, food-based dietary index to evaluate levels of inflammation associated with dietary intake that was based off 18 predefined food groups that together showed the strongest associations with an increase in inflammatory biomarkers"





After their survey, the researchers found that consumption of foods high in antioxidants and fiber can help fight inflammation in the body. Such foods include green leafy vegetables, pumpkin, yellow peppers, beans, carrots, whole grains etc.

"We found that dietary patterns with higher inflammatory potential were associated with an increased rate of cardiovascular disease," said Jun Li, MD, PhD, lead author of the study and research scientist in the department of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.





"Our study is among the first to link a food-based dietary inflammatory index with long-term risk of cardiovascular disease," Li added.





The researchers further suggested some inflammatory foods that one must avoid or consume in a limited quantity.





Here're 5 Inflammatory Foods To Avoid:

Refined sugars - Refined sugar may lead to inflammation in body that can further counteract the positive effects of other healthy nutrients in our body.





Refined grains - Refined grains have finer texture which makes them a preferable option in a recipe. But in the process of refining the grains, they lose vitamins, minerals and other healthy nutrients. As a result, this may hamper the anti-inflammatory effects of grains.





Fried foods - These foods include French fries, burgers, pizzas, onion rings et al. They are high on trans-fat and may lead to several health issues.





Soda - Another food item high on trans-fats and added sugar is soda or sugary beverage.





Red meat - Red meat is one of the first food items health experts recommend to avoid during any health-related problems like diabetes, heart disease, obesity etc. Red meat is high on fat and may lead to inflammation in the body.







