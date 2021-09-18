The importance of staying hydrated has been emphasised several times over the years. The benefits of consuming water have been repeated since times immemorial. But just like every other element of the diet, excess hydration too can be harmful. These days, several fad diets recommend drinking 3 litres of water per day or more. However, just like dehydration, overhydration can also cause serious implications on health. Nutritionist Renu Rakheja, who goes by the handle @consciouslivingtips, explains this phenomenon in her latest Instagram Reels video. She stated what extra intake of water leads us to, and the video has received over 3.3 million views. Rakheja wrote in the caption, “Overhydration can lead to falling electrolyte levels, which can cause headaches and muscle weakness.” Electrolytes include potassium, sodium, and magnesium. They are instrumental in the healthy functioning of the heart and kidneys.





What happens when you consume more water? It might affect the quantity of the electrolytes in your body. This will also in turn impact the functioning of the heart and kidneys. Rakheja further said, “Drinking too much water every day causes your cells to become oversaturated with water as they try to re-balance your water-mineral ratio.” Rakheja also mentioned other issues faced due to overhydration including brain fog, weight gain, and headaches.

Many of her social media followers attested to the fact that overhydration indeed has repulsive implications. A comment read, “Superb...Finally, someone said what I believed with experience all this while.”





Another, who experienced the drawback of drinking more than enough litres of water per day, commented, “Yes, a long time back, I went through this kind of weakness. Was told by my doctor to drink less water. I was having more than 4 litres of water every day.”





A person called it an “eye-opener” and said, “Something often overlooked and not much talked about.”





Rakheja also gave a few tips to regulate the water intake in the post. She recommended drinking water only when you are thirsty. Other times, you can get hydrated through the consumption of watermelon or spinach or any similar vegetables. She also pointed out that liquids like coconut water, tea, coffee, juice too contribute towards a fair amount of hydration. While Rakheja is affirmative about drinking 1.5 litres of water personally, she asked us to be mindful of the weather.