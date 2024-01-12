There's nothing quite like sipping on a bowl of piping hot soup. It's one of the most comforting things to have during the winter, and it's also quite wholesome. The best part? There are endless soup varieties that you can choose from, ranging from sweet and sour to spicy. While most of us are aware of the different types of soup that exist, what we don't know is the etiquette to follow while savouring it. Since soup is quite hot and comes with a special soup spoon, it can easily spill and create a mess. This can be quite embarrassing, especially if you're in a formal dining setting or generally having it with others at home. To enjoy your soup gracefully, here are some key etiquette tips as shared by personality development coach Manik Kaur on her Instagram page. Take a look:

Here Are 5 Soup Etiquettes You Should Follow:

1. Never blow over your soup

We all have the habit of blowing over hot food to cool it down. But if you do this with your soup spoon, be ready to handle the mess it creates. The soup can easily spill out and spoil your clothes or those sitting with you. Instead, always take the soup off the surface when it is hot instead of dipping it into the bowl. This way, it won't be that hot and you won't have to blow.

2. Don't move the spoon towards you

Moving the spoon towards you to fill the spoon isn't such a great idea either. This can again increase the chances of it spilling all over you. Always move the spoon in an outward direction. An easy way to do it is to take it from the 12 o'clock position of the spoon. You'll be able to savour your soup gracefully this way.

3. Never have it from the tip of the spoon

Do you tend to sip from the tip of the spoon? If so, it's time to stop. The correct way to eat your soup is from the side. This allows you to be in better control over the movement of your hand, thus preventing spillage. It is also less awkward-looking and makes you look graceful while having it. Also, avoid making slurping sounds.

4. Never lift the bowl to collect leftover soup

This is another habit we are all guilty of doing. As the soup in our bowl decreases, it becomes increasingly difficult to scoop it with the spoon. To make things easier, we usually lift the entire bowl to collect the leftover soup. However, this doesn't look graceful at all and is not the right soup etiquette. Instead, simply tilt the bowl towards the outside and collect your soup.

5. Do not leave the spoon inside the bowl

Lastly, you must never leave the spoon inside the bowl after finishing your soup. Remember to always place it in the saucer. It may seem like a very minor thing, but these are the details that make you look polished in a formal setting. If you want to make a lasting impression, make sure to follow this step at the end.





So, the next time you're having soup, keep these tips in mind and enjoy it the right way.