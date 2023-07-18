We often strive to make healthier choices for our bodies, and fruits and vegetables have long been hailed as nutritional superheroes. These foods are also renowned for promoting digestive health and preventing constipation. But do you follow a healthy diet enriched with lots of fruits and vegetables and still struggle to relieve yourself in the morning? With all that fibre in your system, why is constipation bothering you? Could there be too much of a good thing? Let's explore the lesser-known side of fibre consumption: the paradox of excessive fibre leading to constipation.

Also Read: 5 Easy Hacks To Improve Digestion Naturally)





First, let's take a step back and understand why fibre is celebrated for its beneficial effects on our digestive system.

Is it good to eat fibre every day? Health benefits of fibre:

Fibre comes in two forms: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibre, found in oats, beans, and fruits, dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance, which aids in softening stools and easing their passage through the intestines. Insoluble fibre, present in whole grains, nuts, and vegetables, remains intact as it moves through the digestive tract, adding bulk to stools and promoting regular bowel movements. It's this combination of softening and bulking that has made fibre the go-to remedy for many who suffer from constipation.

Fruits and vegetables are an integral part of a healthy diet.

Photo Credit: iStock

But why are you still constipated?

Like any dietary component, consuming too much fibre can have unintended consequences. This is particularly true for those who suddenly increase their fibre intake without giving their body time to adjust.

Also Read: What To Eat And What To Avoid For Constipation In Children





Nutrition And Wellness Consultant Neha Sahaya shares, "Vegetables and fruits are loaded with nutrients (vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre). Most of your gut microbes feed on dietary fibre. But overdoing fibre can start irritating your gut lining. Having excessive fibre suddenly can lead to an upset stomach, bloating, gas and constipation. This usually happens because -





1. If our diet has junk and processed food with fewer fruits and vegetables, we have more colonies to digest that kind of food over healthy food. Bad bacteria thrive on sugar and junk.

2. When a person consumes an excessive amount of fibre without drinking enough fluids, it can lead to constipation. Fibre needs water to function effectively in the digestive process.

3. You can be constipated if there is no or low physical activity. Body movement in the form of exercise is also required to digest the newly introduced fibre.





How To Get Relief From Constipation - Try These Home Remedies:

Neha Sahaya also shared some easy remedies to manage constipation:

Have one tsp of ghee followed by a glass of water on an empty stomach: butyric acid in ghee can get rid of constipation and help ease bowel movements.

Mix 1 tbsp of Triphala powder with water and consume before bedtime to help clean the colon the next day. This is a natural treatment for digestive issues especially constipation.

Only have cooked form of vegetables over the raw especially the second half of the day

If you're looking to up your fibre game, consider incorporating fibre-rich foods into your diet slowly. This allows your gut to adapt and build up the necessary enzymes and bacteria to process fibre efficiently. Additionally, ensure you're drinking plenty of water, as this helps soften stools and aids in the passage of fibre through the digestive system.

